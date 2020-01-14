Driver pleads guilty in Nevada County Superior Court to DUI in fatal crash

A 34-year-old Grass Valley man whose passenger died when he overturned his truck on Highway 20 has pleaded guilty to driving with a blood alcohol content of more than 0.08% causing injury, court records state.

Joshua James Robinson entered a plea last month in Nevada County Superior Court on the DUI charge and faces a maximum sentence of seven years in state prison, court records state. He is set to be sentenced on Feb. 7.

Robinson was driving his Toyota pickup on Highway 20 westbound near White Cloud Campground at 6 p.m. Aug. 4, 2018, when he reportedly made an unsafe turn to the right. The truck ran off the road and rolled over multiple times, the California Highway Patrol said.

Robinson’s passenger, 35-year-old Dylan Shively, also of Grass Valley, was killed in the crash. According to court records, Robinson’s blood alcohol content was 0.17%.

A Nevada County judge found enough evidence during a preliminary hearing to hold Robinson on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence causing injury, and driving with a blood alcohol content of more than 0.08% causing injury, along with a special allegation of driving with a blood alcohol content of more than 0.15%.

