Driver in hit-and-run that killed Nevada County native Jasmine Turpen sentenced to almost 4 years

The driver who struck and killed Nevada County native Jasmine Turpen last summer before leaving the scene was sentenced Friday to three years and eight months in state prison, authorities said.

Ndirangu Kamau, 25, of Antelope, pleaded no contest Sept. 26 in Sacramento County Superior Court to felony hit-and-run causing death or permanent serious injury, felony DUI with a 0.08% blood alcohol or above and felony vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence, said Deputy District Attorney Shelly Orio.

Kamau was in custody on Tuesday.

The plea was done in open court with an agreed-on range between two years and four months, and five years, in state prison, Orio said.

If he had gone to trial, Kamau could have faced a maximum sentence of 11 years and four months in prison for the charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and felony hit-and-run.

Kamau struck Turpen with his vehicle as she rode a bicycle early July 21, 2018, on Highway 160 in Sacramento. Turpen, 22, died shortly afterward, reports state. Kamau was arrested at his home after being linked to the Honda Accord involved in the collision.

Turpen graduated from Forest Charter School. She lived in Sacramento and was scheduled to graduate after the fall semester at Sacramento City College. Turpen worked for the state Legislature at the Legislative Data Center providing technical support for our legislators and their staff.

