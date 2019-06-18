Double-murder suspect to be transferred to Sutter County Jail

The man suspected of murdering two people in Yuba City Friday is expected to be transferred from Los Angeles County Jail in the coming days.

Diego Martinez, 19, was arrested early Saturday in LA in a vehicle with his mother, 36-year-old Christy Madl, who police say is an accessory. Two juveniles were also in the car, and were taken into custody by Child Protective Services.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Clark Avenue (across from King Avenue Elementary School) just before noon Friday, Yuba City Police said. Inside the home, two bodies were found.

The victims were identified as 73-year-old Margarita Contreras and 41-year-old Jose M. Ramirez, who were reportedly acquainted with Martinez. Police have not clarified the relationship or possible motive.

Yuba City Police Sgt. Steve Thornton said Martinez and Madl will be transferred to Sutter County Jail Tuesday afternoon or early Wednesday. The department has not yet turned over its findings to the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office.

There are GoFundMe pages for both victims: Contreras’ granddaughter wrote she will be remembered for the way she talked and made people laugh, and leaves behind sons, a daughter and many grandchildren.

Ramirez, who went by the name Gerardo, is described as putting a smile on anyone’s face whenever he entered a room.

“We will always remember the selfless, hardworking and kind hearted person that you were,” according to the GoFundMe. “There are no words to explain how much you will be missed … this isn’t a goodbye it’s an I’ll see you later.”

To donate to funeral expenses for each victim: https://tinyurl.com/y6bogjsy and https://tinyurl.com/y4cmmwuf.

Rachel Rosenbaum writes for the Marysville Appeal Democrat. She can be reached at rrosenbaum@appealdemocrat.com.