Domestic violence, chase suspect arrested in Grass Valley

A Penn Valley man who eluded capture early Friday morning after a high-speed pursuit was located and arrested later the same day in Grass Valley, authorities said.

Nevada County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to a residence on Quail Post Court just after midnight for a domestic violence incident, dispatch reports stated. A caller reported that a woman was screaming for help and a man might have been hitting her.

The suspect had left the scene and a multi-agency high-speed pursuit ensued, said Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Bates. According to dispatch reports, the California Highway Patrol set up a spike strip at Brighton Street, but was unsuccessful at stopping the vehicle.

A be-on-the-lookout advisory was issued and the unoccupied vehicle was located by Grass Valley police officers in the 200 block of South Auburn Street, Bates said.

Then, just before 10 a.m., an officer saw a man matching the suspect description at Mill Street and French Avenue. The officer attempted to contact the man, who fled on foot, Bates said.

When officers caught up to the suspect, he tried to assault them, leading to the deployment of a Taser, Bates said. The suspect, identified as Michael Alan Brewer, was subsequently taken into custody.

Brewer, 42, was booked into Nevada County jail on charges of domestic violence battery, vehicle theft, reckless evasion of a peace officer, vandalism, resisting arrest, and committing a felony while on bail.

He remains in custody on a $57,500 bond, jail records state.

