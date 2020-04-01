Domestic violence call leads to arrest of 3 on drug charges

Nevada County sheriff’s deputies responding to a 911 call late Tuesday took three people into custody after they found an estimated 20 grams of suspected heroin, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg said.

Deputies had been dispatched to the 13000 block of Allison Ranch Road at 11:15 p.m. regarding a welfare check for a possible domestic violence situation. Deputies contacted three people inside a garage: Naish James Gerrie, 26; Georgina Coronado, 20; and William Robert Hawkyard, 24, Trygg said.

After getting consent to conduct a search of the three occupants and the garage, deputies found a loaded 1911-style handgun, Trygg said. They also located several illegal items, including fireworks; drug paraphernalia such as syringes; methamphetamine pipes and digital scales; prescription medication, including oxycodone; and the suspected heroin.

According to Trygg, there was a 1-year-old girl in the residence, whose father was identified as Gerrie.

All three suspects were charged with possessing a controlled substance for sale, criminal conspiracy, and possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Gerrie also faces a charge of child endangerment and remained in custody Wednesday on $38,000 in bail. Hawkyard also was charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition and remained in jail that day on $38,000 in bond. Coronado posted her $38,000 bond Wednesday, reports state.

