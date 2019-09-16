Defendant to be re-tried in Nevada County child sex case

Nevada County prosecutors on Monday said they intend to re-try Louis Ray Woodward on child sex charges.

Earlier this month, a jury acquitted Woodward, 55, of charges of lewd act upon a child and continuous sexual abuse. However, it couldn’t reach a decision on charges involving a second alleged victim: two counts of lewd act upon a child and an accusation of sexual penetration with a child under 10.

“I do intend to re-try that matter,” Deputy District Attorney Ed Grubaugh said, adding he will file an amended complaint to better reflect the facts presented at trial. Grubaugh intends to add a second count of sexual penetration of a child younger than 10, for four counts total, he said.

A hearing was set for Oct. 4. Defense attorney Larry Montgomery, who represents Woodward, said he likely would file an objection at that time, and assert his client’s right to a trial within 60 days.

Prosecutors claimed Woodward abused one girl between July 2001 and April 2002. They alleged the second girl was abused sometime before 2014. Montgomery argued during the trial the accusations stemmed from a failing marriage.

Woodward remained jailed Monday under $200,000 in bail, reports state.

