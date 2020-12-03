Crime tip leads to arrest of Grass Valley man on child porn charges
Nevada County sheriff’s detectives on Thursday arrested a 75-year-old man on child pornography charges following a tip from a national clearinghouse for information on exploited children, authorities said.
Richard Victor Colombini was booked into the Nevada County Jail on suspicion of possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography. He remained jailed Thursday night on a $100,000 bond, jail records state.
In October, the Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Center that suspected child pornography was being distributed in Nevada County. The case was assigned to a detective in the Major Crimes Unit, and multiple search warrants were obtained to locate the source and responsible individuals, spokesman Andrew Trygg said in a press release.
Major Crimes detectives, in conjunction with the Sacramento Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force, executed a search warrant in the 16000 block of Sisley Court off Greenhorn Road. Detectives located numerous pieces of electronics and hidden storage devices throughout the residence that contained child pornography, according to the press release.
“As a result of the search, detectives uncovered over 6,000 images of child pornography from the past several years,” Trygg stated.
Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.
