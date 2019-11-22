Convicted murderer Scott Krause denied parole in first bid for freedom

The man who killed UPS truck driver Drew Reynolds during a meth-fueled crime spree in 2004, and who was subsequently convicted of second-degree murder, was denied parole this week.

Scott Livingston Krause, who was sentenced to prison for 16 years to life, had his first parole hearing Tuesday at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad. Reynolds’ widow, Lore Reynolds-Hamilton, and children, Blake and Baylee, were among the family members who attended.

The day was “exhausting, emotionally and physically,” Reynolds-Hamilton said. But she did not regret the decision to attend, she said Friday.

“It was good for us to go, and to speak out,” Reynolds-Hamilton said.

Krause, 53, admitted during the parole hearing that he had used methamphetamine as recently as several days before, Nevada County Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said.

“It’s sad that our system is the way it is, that (Krause) hasn’t gotten the rehab he needed,” Hamilton-Reynolds said. “It was shocking to me, that he is able to get drugs in prison.”

Krause drove a stolen truck head-on into Reynolds’ work van on Jan. 6, 2004, killing him. At the time of the homicide, Walsh said in a press release, Krause was on multiple grants of misdemeanor probation for theft and drug crimes.

Krause was high on meth at the time of the crash, according to toxicology reports, and the collision came at the end of a day-long crime spree that involved a home invasion and the carjacking of the commercial truck from a gas station. Krause showed no remorse at the scene and made statements indicating the wreck was deliberate, Walsh said.

Reynolds’ death shocked the community, with about 600 people attending his memorial service, The Union reported. More than half listened to the service on speakers outside after the sanctuary quickly filled up.

Krause did express remorse at his 2005 sentencing, saying, “I’m truly sorry. It was not intentional,” adding he hoped his case would spur Nevada County to curb its widespread meth abuse.

But, Reynolds-Hamilton noted, his current drug use indicated a “disconnect” between his actions and his words.

“I feel like there’s a disconnect from him, correlating his drug use and the accident caused by his drug use,” she said. “His actions speak louder than the remorse he expressed.”

Krause is not eligible for probation again until 2024.

“I feel like, in five years, if he is still addicted, (a parole hearing) is a waste of everybody’s time — if he can’t get off drugs,” Reynolds-Hamilton said.

