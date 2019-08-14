Convicted murderer Sam Strange granted parole suitability

Sam Strange, in state prison since he was convicted in 1996 of murdering two Nevada County girls, was granted parole suitability on Wednesday, according to Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh.

This was the fourth attempt at parole for Strange, who was found guilty of the brutal deaths of Crissy Campbell and Dawn Donaldson in 1994. He was determined to be eligible for parole in February 2018, but then-Gov. Jerry Brown reversed the grant that July.

Strange remained in prison Wednesday. The possibility of his parole will go to Gov. Gavin Newsom for review. It could be months before a final decision is made.

Strange, now 45, was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder, and was sentenced to two 15-year to life prison terms to be served consecutively.

Campbell and Donaldson were last seen alive at Strange’s Retrac Way home on July 23, 1994. Their bodies were discovered more than a week later on South Ponderosa Way.

