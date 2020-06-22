Convicted kidnapper back in Nevada County Jail for probation violation

A Grass Valley man on a five-year term of probation in a kidnapping for ransom case is back in local custody — and could face seven years to life in prison — on a violation of his probation stemming from a February arrest in Citrus Heights.

David Munoz, 28, was arrested in 2017 along with Layla Callahan, 24, and Robert James Burnett, 24, and were accused of kidnapping and assaulting Christopher Ross, a former boyfriend of Callahan’s, over a marijuana debt.

Callahan pleaded to a kidnapping charge, and was sentenced to probation. Burnett will be in court on Friday in Nevada County.

Munoz pleaded no contest in November 2018 to second-degree robbery, kidnapping and false imprisonment, in return for a probationary sentence.

Accused in February of having a loaded weapon after giving police a false name, Munoz appeared Monday in Nevada County Superior Court. Defense attorney Larry Montgomery was appointed to represent him. Deputy District Attorney Cambria Lisonbee objected to Munoz being released on his own recognizance and asked that he be held without bail. Montgomery asked to return to court Friday.

“It will be our position that it is time for the defendant to go to prison,” Nevada County Assistant District Chris Walsh said in an email. “This defendant had a ‘stayed prison term’ hanging over his head that is supposed to ‘drop’ if he violates probation.”

ACCUSATIONS

According to a report filed by the probation department, Munoz did successfully complete a substance abuse treatment program. But in February of this year, the report states, Munoz failed to advise the department of a change of address.

Munoz was arrested on Feb. 23 after Citrus Heights police officers responded to a complaint about a loud party. Police contacted Munoz, who was sitting in a vehicle parked in front of the residence, and he initially gave them a false name, the report states. After he was identified, he told officers he had a firearm in his waistband and he was taken into custody.

Officers searched the vehicle and located 118 grams of concentrated cannabis, and determined the firearm had a high-capacity magazine and was loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition, the report states.

Munoz was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, transportation of marijuana for sale and possession of marijuana for sale with two prior convictions, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance while armed.

In that case, Munoz is set to return to Sacramento County Superior Court on July 22 with a trial date of Aug. 3. He was transported Friday from the Sacramento County Jail to the Nevada County Jail, and was booked on the local probation violation.

To contact Staff Writer Liz Kellar, email lizk@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.