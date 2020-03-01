Convicted kidnapper arrested on new drug, weapons charges in Sacramento County

In November 2018, David Munoz was sentenced to five years’ probation after he pleaded no contest to second-degree robbery, kidnapping and false imprisonment for holding a man for several days over a drug debt.

At the time, Deputy District Attorney James Morris said Munoz deserved prison, adding he did have a seven-year to life sentence hanging over his head should he violate parole.

Munoz avoided that penalty last year, when a probation violation was dismissed following the successful completion of a drug treatment program. But he now is facing a lengthy sentence here and now charges in Sacramento County after an arrest last week.

Munoz, 28, was arrested by Citrus Heights police officers after they responded to a noise complaint in the 7200 block of Catboat Circle at about 8:30 p.m. Feb. 23, said police spokeswoman Larissa Wasilevski.

They contacted Munoz, who was sitting in a vehicle, Wasilevski said. During their investigation, Munoz reportedly told officers he had a concealed firearm in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle also uncovered 118 grams of honey oil, Wasilevski said.

Munoz was arrested without incident, Wasilevski said. He has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, transportation of marijuana for sale and possession of marijuana for sale with two prior convictions, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance while armed.

Munoz is set to return to Sacramento County Superior Court March 12. He remains in Sacramento County jail on a $1 million bond.

Munoz, Layla Callahan, 24, and Robert James Burnett, 24, were accused of kidnapping and assaulting Christopher Ross, a former boyfriend of Callahan’s, over a marijuana debt in February 2017.

Munoz pleaded no contest to second-degree robbery, kidnapping and false imprisonment, while Callahan pleaded to a kidnap charge. Burnett, meanwhile, will be in court in Nevada County March 20.

To contact Staff Writer Liz Kellar, email lizk@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.