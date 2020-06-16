Competency concern raised in Nevada County double homicide case

A doubt has been declared as to the mental state of a man accused of killing his mother and stepfather.

Dennis Lee Wallace, 60, has been charged with two counts of murder, as well as a special circumstance of multiple murder, after Patricia Breedlove, 80, and Robert Breedlove, 87, were found dead on May 27 from what appeared to be blunt force trauma.

During a hearing last Thursday in Nevada County Superior Court, a doubt was declared as to Wallace’s mental competency, said Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh. Criminal proceedings have been suspended and a psychological evaluation was ordered.

Wallace will return to court on July 23, records state. He remained in custody Tuesday without bail.

Authorities have said the couple was found in their Greenhorn Road residence after deputies responded to a 911 call and were met by an agitated Wallace outside the house.

Wallace, who was appointed a public defender, faces imprisonment in state prison for life without the possibility of parole if he is found guilty.

