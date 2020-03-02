Colfax father, son charged with hate crime in assault of tree-trimmer

A Colfax man and his son were arrested on hate crime and assault charges Sunday, less than 12 hours after a video of the suspects was released on Facebook.

Early Sunday morning, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office posted the video seeking information on the two suspects in an incident that happened just after 2 p.m. Saturday.

A silver pickup truck had pulled up on Canyon Way in Colfax, in front of a tree-trimming crew, and two white men got out, approached the foreman, and began berating him and calling him names, a press release states. One suspect eventually grabbed the victim and held his face against the tree-trimming trailer, while the second man struck the back of the victim’s head with a pole saw, injuring him.

The suspects then left, driving toward Colfax. In the video, the two men are seen exiting the truck and then returning, with the younger man trying to hide the license plate by climbing on the bumper and crouching in front of it as the older man drives off.

More than 2,700 shares of the Facebook post later, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office posted an update: the two suspects had been identified and arrested in Colfax.

“Detectives followed leads given to them through social media,” the post states.

Roger Anthony Lillie, 53, and Roger Rollin Lillie, 25, both face charges of assault with a deadly weapon, hate crime and conspiracy, the post states. They were booked into the Placer County Jail and have since bailed out on $80,000 bonds each, jail staff states.

To contact City Editor Liz Kellar, email lkellar@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.