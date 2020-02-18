Closing arguments heard in assault, vandalism trial in Nevada County Superior Court

The trial of a Nevada City man on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and criminal threats comes down to self-defense.

During closing arguments Tuesday, Deputy District Attorney Casey Ayer argued that 55-year-old Paul Warde Switzer was not acting in reasonable fear when he used a splitting maul to repeatedly hit another man’s truck, smashing the windows, hitting him in the back and threatening to kill him.

Deputy Public Defender Tamara Zuromskis, however, argued Switzer had a legitimate fear that Robin Sutton was trying to hurt him during the incident on Jan. 2. 2019.

During the trial in Nevada County Superior Court, which started Feb. 11, Switzer testified that he had a prior encounter with Sutton in which Sutton “sicced” his dog on him, requiring him to seek treatment at an Auburn hospital. Switzer said that day, he was walking down the road when he encountered Sutton driving his truck at about 35 mph toward him, forcing him to jump out of the way and fall down an embankment on his back.

Switzer testified he then followed Sutton as he reversed down the road, and said Sutton drove at him a total of four times. Sutton, however, testified Switzer came at him with the maul, and said he was having a hard time escaping the narrow road in reverse.

Ayer told the jury that self-defense was not a valid defense for any of the charges faced by Switzer, arguing that as soon as he jumped out of the way of Sutton’s truck the first time, he was out of harm’s way.

But Zuromskis disagreed, saying Switzer used no more force than was necessary to protect himself.

“You can’t bring a splitting maul to a slap fight,” she said, arguing the maul was a proportional and legitimate self-defense weapon against a truck. “There was no reasonable alternative — he had to defend himself.”

The jury had not yet reached a verdict as of the end of the day, and will resume deliberations Wednesday. Switzer remains in custody on $35,000 in bond.

