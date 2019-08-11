CHP seeks help with IDs of victim, suspect in Nevada City hit and run

Authorities are pleading for help in identifying not only the suspect in an early morning hit-and-run, but also the victim, who is in critical condition at a Roseville hospital.

At just after 1 a.m. Sunday, California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on Red Dog Road at Berggren Lane. The driver had fled the scene and is being sought, said CHP Officer Mike Steele.

Witness Darin Barry said he heard screeching tires and a “terrible thud” just before 1 a.m. Sunday, and ran outside to what he thought was a vehicle hitting a deer.

The driver, a woman, had gotten out of her SUV, Barry said.

“She was standing over the poor guy,” he said. “She started screaming, ‘He jumped out in front of me!”

Barry ran back into the house to call 911. But although he asked the woman to stay where she was, she “screeched out” while he was gone, he said. By that time, several vehicles had pulled over and people were trying to help the victim, he said.

According to Barry, the woman is possibly in her 50s, with shoulder-length hair and about 6 feet tall with broad shoulders. She was driving a white or light-colored Highlander or Pathfinder from the mid to late 2000s and was headed towards Cascade Shores.

The victim sustained major injuries to his left side, including severe head trauma, Steele said. He was flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center and was reported to be in critical condition.

“We don’t know who he is,” Steele said. “At one point he woke up screaming, but he couldn’t provide any information. He was not coherent.”

The only identifying feature is a flower tattoo on the victim’s left shoulder, Steele said.

Steele urged any additional witnesses who can provide information leading to the identification of the suspect or the victim to call the local CHP office during Monday-Friday business hours at 530-477-4900 or the Sacramento Communications Center at 916-861-1300 after hours.

