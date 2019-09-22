CHP seek info on Alta Sierra rock-throwers

CHP seek info on rock-throwers

California Highway Patrol is looking for leads after a man allegedly threw rocks at a vehicle, hitting the occupants.

The victims called 911 just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday. According to the CHP, the incident occurred on Alta Sierra Drive near Ball Road, with a male driver throwing a handful of rocks at another vehicle passing in the opposite direction, striking its driver and passenger in the face as well as causing damage to their vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a silver four-door sedan, possible a 2000s model Honda or Toyota with the driver’s side brake light out, last seen driving northbound on Highway 49. The suspect was described as a white man in his late teens or early 20s, blond hair, clean-shaven, wearing a gray shirt. His passenger was described as a white woman, also in her late teens or early 20s, with darker hair. The CHP urged anyone with information to email criley@chp.ca.gov.

— The Union staff