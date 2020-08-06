CHP: Driver in Tuesday crash outside Grass Valley ‘impaired’

A Grass Valley woman who crashed her Honda off the highway and into a tree Tuesday afternoon was “very impaired,” authorities said.

Candace Reid, 32, sustained major injuries and remained in fair condition at Sutter Roseville Medical Center, a hospital spokesman said Thursday.

Reid was driving an Accord on Highway 20 just before the Gold Flat Road exit when her car left the highway and overturned, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Peter Nesinov said at the time.

The highway patrol has evidence that Reid had been driving erratically earlier, as she left a store on Sutton Way, said Officer Mike Steele. She crashed before she could be intercepted, a little more than a mile away, Steele said.

Reid is believed to have been under the influence of a controlled substance, Steele added. She was extracted from her car by first responders using the jaws of life, after the impact nearly severed the Honda in half from behind the driver’s seat, reports state.

A secondary collision occurred after Reid’s crash, when a Honda Civic being driven by Lakhman Hassan, 66, of Nevada City, rear-ended a Volvo sedan driven by Jose Melara, 57, of Tucson, Arizona. Hassan was also taken to a hospital with a suspected serious injury, Steele said.

Hassan’s condition was not available.

