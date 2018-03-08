Child sex suspect arrested in Grass Valley
March 8, 2018
A Grass Valley man facing child sexual abuse accusations remained Thursday in the Nevada County Jail under $200,000 in bond after his arrest earlier this week, records state.
Garrett Bryan Wibberley, 35, faces six counts of lewd act upon a child and one count of continuous sexual abuse. Accused in a Feb. 9 complaint filed in Nevada County Superior Court, Wibberley was arrested Tuesday on an outstanding warrant, records show.
Grass Valley police arrested Wibberley after responding to reports of someone wanted by authorities in the 200 block of Dorsey Drive. Officers saw Wibberley walking through a parking lot after arriving and arrested him on the outstanding warrant, Lt. Joe Matteoni said in an email.
According to the complaint, Wibberley between October 2010 and October 2011 had sexual contact at least three times with a girl under 14 years. Six instances of lewd conduct are alleged between October 2011 and November 2016.
Trending In: Crime
- Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller wants his tractor back
- Nevada County Police Blotter: Officers asked to check on man’s guitar, clothing
- Nevada County Police Blotter: A caller just called to say I love you
- Nevada County Police Blotter: Man doesn’t want sheriff to send any ‘pansy deputies’
- Burglary suspect in officer-involved shooting linked to Yuba County attempted homicide
Trending Sitewide
- Judge recuses self, sides tell their story of fatal dog fight
- Nevada County authorities: Domestic violence incident leads authorities to close Shannon Way in Nevada City
- Wesley Robertson, host of ‘Rockin-N-Stompin’ show on KVMR, dies after wreck, friends say
- Retaliation suit against Nevada County Sheriff’s Office gets underway
- Three arrested at Spenceville shooting range for illegal firearms