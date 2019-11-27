Camptonville man arrested on rape charges involving two victims

Nevada County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Camptonville man Tuesday night on kidnapping and rape charges, booking him into jail on a $1 million bond.

Christopher Michael Sparpanic, 33, was charged with four counts of rape; two counts each of kidnapping, forcible sexual penetration with a foreign object, sodomy, and making criminal threats; and one count of oral copulation.

Nevada County Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said his office has been working closely with the Sheriff’s Office over the last several weeks to investigate allegations of rape by two victims.

Sparpanic remained in custody Wednesday. According to Walsh, his office will decide whether to file a criminal complaint against him on Monday.

“We are waiting on DNA results, which will greatly affect the strength of this case,” Walsh said. “At the end of the day, we have to have at least probable cause to move forward.”

Nevada County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg declined to comment on the circumstances of Sparpanic’s arrest.

“This is still a very active investigation and we do not have any comment at this time,” Trygg said.

Sparpanic has no criminal history in Nevada County, according to court records. He has convictions from Michigan dating back to 2004 and 2006, for breaking into a shipping container and for writing bad checks.

