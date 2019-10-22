Camp counselor in Truckee faces lewd acts charges

A Truckee man accused of touching girls at a camp where he was training remained Tuesday in the Nevada County Jail under $105,000 in bond, authorities said.

Joshua David Solt, 29, faces three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14; and one count of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and being at least 10 years older than the victim, reports state.

According to a release, the Sheriff’s Office learned this past weekend that a Gateway Mountain Center trainee was accused of acting inappropriately with teen girls.

“Six female camp guests (12 to 14 years old) reported being inappropriately touched by a camp counselor trainee, identified as 29-year-old Joshua Solt from Truckee,” authorities said.

Deputies on Monday spoke with Solt and learned he has a history of being terminated after allegations of inappropriate conduct with girls, the release states. Officers arrested him that day.