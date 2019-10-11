Burglary suspect linked to multiple mail thefts in Nevada County

A man suspected of stealing an employee’s purse from a business now has been linked to other instances of mail theft and burglary, and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help with identifying possible victims.

During a Thursday probation search of Anthony William Brock’s residence in the 12000 block of Greenhorn Road, deputies found evidence linking him to a Sept. 19 purse theft, Lt. Rob Bringolf said.

In that incident, the victim reported her purse, which was filled with personal items, had been stolen from her place of business in the 13000 block of Grass Valley Avenue, near the airport.

The victim told deputies she reviewed surveillance footage and saw a man enter the business, look around for a few seconds and then steal the purse. The man then ran from the business toward a white four-door Chevrolet Lumina sedan, which he drove away.

“It was a crime of opportunity,” Bringolf said.

Sheriff’s Office staff viewed the video surveillance and recognized the male subject as Brock, 37, and recognized the vehicle as one Brock had been associated with numerous times in the past, Bringolf said.

Sheriff’s deputies and detectives from the Special Investigations Unit conducting the probation search located the Chevy Lumina and the clothing worn by Brock during the purse theft, as well as several items of stolen property that had been inside the purse, suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, Bringolf said.

Brock was booked into the Nevada County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary; possession of drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; and a violation of his probation terms. He was being held Friday without bail, reports state.

During the search, detectives also found numerous pieces of suspected stolen mail from addresses off Greenhorn Road, Bringolf said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit at 530-265-1263.

To contact Staff Writer Liz Kellar, email lizk@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.