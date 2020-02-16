Burglary, mail theft suspect takes plea in Nevada County Superior Court

A man facing burglary, mail theft and drug charges in two different cases has taken a plea agreement that leaves a prison sentence hanging over his head while he completes a drug treatment program.

Anthony William Brock, 27, has been in custody on a probation violation since Oct. 10. He pleaded no contest last month to a felony count of second-degree burglary and a misdemeanor count of mail theft in return for a prison sentence of three years and eight months, Nevada County court records state.

That sentence has been suspended. Instead, Brock is expected to serve 304 days in the Nevada County Jail and will be placed on five years’ supervised probation through drug court, according to court records.

Brock will be released to a drug treatment program when a bed becomes available, records state.

Authorities arrested Brock in mid-October during a probation search when Nevada County sheriff’s deputies found evidence linking him to a Sept. 19 purse theft, Lt. Rob Bringolf said at the time.

In that incident, the victim reported her purse, which was filled with personal items, had been stolen from a business in the 13000 block of Grass Valley Avenue, near the Nevada County Airport.

The victim told deputies she reviewed surveillance footage and saw a man enter the business, look around for a few seconds and then steal the purse. The man then fled in a white four-door Chevrolet Lumina sedan. Brock, and his vehicle, were recognized by deputies, Bringolf said.

During the probation search, sheriff’s deputies and detectives from the Special Investigations Unit found several items that had been inside the purse, as well as suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, Detectives also found numerous pieces of suspected stolen mail.

