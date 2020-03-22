Brown Act reveals need for clarity in state directives

As Gov. Gavin Newsom hands down executive orders to local jurisdictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, local officials look for clarity in putting those directives into action.

This has led local authorities to move cautiously on some issues, such as implementing a rent moratorium, while moving forward without hesitation on other directives, like the suspension of some provisions in the Brown Act, which regulates the transparency of governing bodies’ meetings.

On March 12, in an executive order Newsom authorized governing bodies to hold meetings electronically and waived requirements for a board, clerk or the public to be physically present as a condition of participation or in meeting the board’s quorum.

The order also exempts six specific requirements having to do with board members’ locations during teleconferencing on the conditions that that governing board give advance notice of the meeting in the same timeframe as in-person meetings and that the board provide a publicly accessible space for people to observe and participate.

Unless specified in Newsom’s order, all other provisions of the Brown Act are to remain in effect.

However, the Grass Valley City Council, Nevada City Council and Nevada County Board of Supervisors will not provide a space where people can listen and participate in meetings, a violation of the governor’s order according to California News Publishers Association attorney Brittney Barsotti.

“The Governor’s executive order suspending certain provisions of the Brown Act were very clear that there still has to be a place where members of the public can listen and participate during the actual meeting,” Barsotti said.

According to Barsotti the act requires a specific physical location where people can participate, and the internet is not considered a specific, physical location.

“They don’t have to be in the same room and can follow social distancing guidelines but there needs to be a place where they can either participate in the webinar or teleconference via phone or video,” Barsotti said.

Officials across each local jurisdiction said the governor has suspended public comment and they are following that order.

“We are following the directions of the governor and he has temporarily suspended sections of the Brown Act in order to keep people separate and keep them at home and not congregating together in a meeting room,” Board Clerk Julie Patterson Hunter said. “It’s for public safety and as soon as it’s over they will go back to their normal meeting procedures.”

According to Nevada County Counsel Kit Elliot, their stance is justified by a paragraph in Newsom’s order which states:

“In addition to the mandatory conditions set forth above, all state and local bodies are urged to use sound discretion and to make reasonable efforts to adhere as closely as reasonably possible to the provisions of the Bagley-Keene Act and the Brown Act, and other applicable local laws regulating the conduct of local meetings, in order to maximize transparency and provide the public access to their meetings.”

According to Barsotti this provision only serves to strengthen the order and is not meant to create more exceptions, though the state is yet to weigh in.

Another potential Brown Act violation stems from whether the public participating in electronic meetings will be able to comment on agenda items in real-time. Nevada City and Grass Valley will take comments throughout the meeting, while the Board of Supervisors will only admit comments into the administrative record if they are received by 8 a.m. Tuesday. According to county officials if a member of the public wants to pull an item on the consent calendar in order to learn more about it they’ll have to contact the board ahead of time.

Barsotti said the ability for the public to participate while the meeting is actually occurring is an important component of the Brown Act. She also said the ability for the public to see each other’s comments falls within the spirit of the law, though there is no specific provision of law requiring it.

“We absolutely believe the public should be able to see what other members of the public are commenting on any agenda item if they’re using an online forum to conduct meetings,” Barsotti said.

Grass Valley will take comments via email and voicemail, Nevada City will take comments via email and the Board of Supervisors will take via email, mail and within their online meeting portal.

“Overall our concern in times like these is that government really needs to protect the public trust, and transparency is the spirit encompassing the Brown Act,” Barsotti said. “We know these are unprecedented times and challenges we’re facing but that’s why transparency is so important right now.”

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.