Bridge Fire at 300 acres, 5% containment: No new evacuations ordered as fire’s forward progress is halted

The Bridge Fire expanded in size overnight, covering 300 acres by Monday morning, but Cal Fire officials expressed confidence about the situation, with the blaze’s forward progress stopped by early Monday afternoon.

“We’re at 5% containment right now, but we expect that containment to continue to go up for the rest of today and into the night hours,” said Brian Estes, a chief with Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit.

No new evacuation orders were issued Monday as a result of the Bridge Fire. The Lake Clementine Zone, including the confluence area off Forest Hill Road and a swathe of acreage between Old Auburn Foresthill Road and Lake Clementine (Upper), remained under an evacuation order as of Monday afternoon, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office .

While the blaze’s spread was extremely rapid Sunday afternoon, jumping from 30 to over 200 acres within just two hours, the fire’s progress had slowed considerably by Monday morning.

In large part, the threat the Bridge Fire posed to more densely populated areas of Placer County was neutralized after firefighters were able to establish a containment line around the lower end of the fire near Old Auburn Foresthill Road overnight, Estes said. Around 350 Cal Fire personnel remained on the ground Monday to combat the blaze, with assistance from some air units, the fire chief added.

Additionally, while low humidity levels and scorchingly dry conditions have aided the Bridge Fire’s spread, wind activity on Monday did not severely hamper firefighter’s efforts, said Cal Fire spokesperson Mary Eldridge.

The Bridge Fire’s level of impact to human habitation has been fairly minimal thus far, with just one minor injury to a firefighter and no homes or buildings suffering any damage, per a Cal Fire social media release .

While all visitors around Lake Clementine had to be evacuated Sunday afternoon as the fire exploded in size, just three residences in total have been evacuated so far, according to Sheriff’s Lt. Nelson Resendes.

The Bridge Fire is expected to be fully contained by Sept. 15, Cal Fire said in its release. The cause of the fire is unknown, and remains under investigation.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer for The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com

Crews from Cal Fire and Growlersburg Conservation Camp in Georgetown managing the Bridge Fire Sunday afternoon in Auburn.

Photo by Zachary Krahmer/www.zachkrahmer.com

The Bridge Fire burning in Auburn Sunday afternoon.

Photo submitted by Lauren Rice

Smoke coming from a spot fire, caused by the Bridge Fire, near the Forest Hill area.

Submitted by Dan Schricker