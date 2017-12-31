Best of the Blotter, 2017, Part Two

July 2: 12:14 a.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Shepard Road reported someone outside ringing the doorbell approximately three times and the caller didn't feel comfortable. The ringer was described as being tall. The caller realized she knew the person and everything was fine. It was the caller's boyfriend.

July 8: 3:09 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a woman screaming at the street cleaner.

July 10: 9:19 p.m. — A caller in the 18000 block of Gopher Lane reported marijuana on his doorstep. The caller said the marijuana was a peace offering, so he wouldn't pursue an easement.

July 15: 6:19 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported someone was in her residence and she was locked in her bathroom. She said police will blame this on her being high or because she has not slept all day. When asked if she was under the influence she said she was on meth yesterday but that was not relevant today because she has spent her time eating a tomato in her room and listening to music.

July 20: 11:09 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported people were in and out of her apartment all the time and she was sick of it, although she couldn't see them. She wanted the police to do something about it or there would be further earthquakes. The caller said if no one responded, she would keep calling 911. A person was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

July 25: 2:04 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a completely naked man walked into a business and asked an employee to marry him. The naked man was a former employee.

Recommended Stories For You

July 27: 9:22 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sacramento Street reported there was a chicken at the gas station and requested pickup. The chicken was booked.

Aug. 4: 12:40 p.m. — A caller from the 20000 block of McCourtney Road reported having pizzas and soda to drop off as a thank you to firefighters.

Aug. 11: 3:20 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a shirtless man cleaning a garbage can with a spray bottle.

Aug. 17: 1:25 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Catherine Lane reported there were too many flies in her room landing on her face.

Aug. 18: 12:30 p.m. — A caller from the 12000 block of McCourtney Road reported seeing a "cow that looks like it hasn't been milked for days."

Aug. 21: 8:47 p.m. — A man at Hughes Road and Lidster Avenue called to thank Grass Valley police. The caller said he couldn't find dispatch's phone number and didn't know how else to contact them.

Sept. 1: 4 p.m. — A caller reported a man pushing a baby stroller hitting himself with a bottle and throwing rocks at cars.

Sept. 2: 12:53 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Adamson Drive and Woodacre Road reported a man walking around with a cooking pot on his head and talking to himself.

Sept. 7: 2:53 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street said she gave someone $80 to buy her meth and he also borrowed her phone. The caller said the man "ditched" her, failing to return her money or giving her the meth he promised to buy for her. The phone was damaged. The caller said a phone replacement cost $70. The caller was advised there was no crime and to stop doing drugs and trusting drug dealers.

Sept. 8: 1:49 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported someone just donated a bag of marijuana to a second-hand store. The caller was provided with the business line number.

Sept. 12: 12:01 a.m. — A woman from the 1200 block of Santa Fe Trail reported an approximately 800-pound bear in her kitchen, eating. She said she would be going out the window to a neighbor's house. The bear was gone when a deputy arrived.

Sept. 25: 1:02 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield Road reported his house had been "ransacked." The caller said his door, which he always keeps locked, had been wide open, food was "all over," burners had been left on, clothing was missing, and pants were left that didn't belong to him.

Oct. 1: 3:37 a.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of East Main Street reported a drunk driver in a drive-thru. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving under a suspended license.

Oct. 6: 9:24 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a transient blocking the side entrance door and saying he's "on duty" and needs candy from the caller in order to allow the caller to pass. The caller said the person was shouting and gesturing.

Oct. 9: 5:05 p.m. — A man from the 300 block of Northstar Place reported kids are coloring on the sidewalk with chalk, and he did not want the chalk drawings in front of his building. The 4- to 6-year-old artists and their drawings were located and the man was told that if he does not like children, he should move. No crime was found to have occurred.

Oct. 16: 9:48 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported a bear was in his bedroom next to his bed. On call back, the caller said the bear was underneath his bed sleeping.

Oct. 17: A man from Fair Oaks Drive reported a woman had assaulted him and then left on foot. He said he was egging her on during a baseball game and called her "a fake-ass Dodgers fan." She then hit him. A report was taken.

Oct. 20: A caller from the 1100 block of East Main Street reported a vape pen was in his pocket and it got hit and he had a fire in his pants.

Oct. 28: A caller from the 800 block of East Main Street reported a man laying on the sidewalk next to a tree. The caller said the person was possibly passed out. Contact was made with the man. He was not passed out and had no medical need. He advised he ate too much at Burger King and needed to rest before walking home.

Oct. 30: A caller reported being on a bus in Alta Sierra when a man handed the caller a note with cocaine on it, saying his name was Moonshine. A report was taken.

Nov. 3: A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a disturbance from earlier in the day. The caller didn't call at the time of the incident because he was in a hurry to get a haircut.

Nov. 6: A caller in the 100 block of Bank Street reported that his wife, wearing a white wedding dress, was missing. The bride was found about 20 minutes later, passed out in a hallway.

Nov. 7: A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported yahoos in the parking lot looking shady; one was looking over his shoulder, one was talking on his cell phone and one was lurking in the shadows. No yahoos were located.

Nov. 14: A caller from the 100 block of Railroad Avenue kept calling 911 and saying he was wearing his mother's panties.

Nov. 18: A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported illegal gambling. The caller said it happens every month and the caller had questions. The caller said bingo night in her apartment complex was a code violation because they didn't have a permit. The caller wanted to report to code enforcement at city hall.

Dec. 1: A person came to the police department lobby regarding an accident he didn't think happened.

Dec. 4: A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported someone had stole the caller's dentures in January. The caller reported having attempted to file a report online with no success.

Dec. 7: A caller from the 400 block of Sierra College Drive wanted to know where he could park his Cadillac. The caller said it was an emergency because he had to park it somewhere.

Dec. 18: A caller near the intersection of Gold Hill and Footwall Drives reported an owl was in the roadway and just flew onto a wire. The caller said the owl "does not look so good."

Dec. 19: A caller in the 200 block of Bank Street reported a man with his hand in his pants' pocket, possibly promiscuously.

Dec. 25: A caller from the 500 block of Pleasant Street reported a gang of teens driving like Mario Andretti up and down the street.

Dec. 27: A woman from Vista Avenue reported her 12-year-old daughter physically attacked her over Christmas presents, yanking her hair and punching her in the face. The parties were separated and the woman did not need medical attention.