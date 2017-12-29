Best of the Blotter, 2017, Part One

Jan. 2: 7:13 p.m. — A caller from a restaurant in the 500 block of Mill Street reported a suspicious individual talking to his tacos and repeatedly entering and re-entering the store. The subject, a skinny white male with black hair riding a razer scooter with large wheels, also spent more than an hour in the restroom.

Jan. 4: 9:19 a.m. — A caller from Main Street reported her dog took off an hour ago and was acting extremely erratic. The caller believed the dog ate some extremely strong edible marijuana the caller had in a compost pile.

Jan. 5: 5:31 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Catherine Lane reported an employee who is on leave and prohibited from entering the premises came into the business, pushed past employees, sat at a computer and did some work.

Jan. 9: 3:11 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Apple Avenue reported a transient camp in the area. The caller said people in the camp were acting strange and making swords. The caller also found her glasses on an altar they made.

Jan. 12: 5:15 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Rhode Island Street reported that he keeps getting calls from an automated message. When the caller was advised that is not a reason to call 911, he stated, "What good are you guys?" in more colorful language.

Jan. 19: 12:13 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Lake Lane and Gaston Drive reported a dead bear. It was reported that Fish and Game wouldn't respond because it wasn't shot. State Park wouldn't respond because it's not in a park. Caltrans wouldn't respond because it's not on a highway. The caller was referred back to Fish and Game.

Jan. 23: 12:53 p.m. — A caller at Meadow Drive and Highway 174 reported a man with a chainsaw cutting down trees and yelling, "I'm selling trees."

Feb. 1: 9:08 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported hearing arguing upstairs and a female crying. Later the caller heard the female screaming. Police found the subjects getting overly excited about video games.

Feb. 4: 3:07 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Kathleen Way requested having her husband removed from the property as he was not acting the way he should be.

Feb. 7: 8:02 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Combie Road reported a physical disturbance between two males. The caller called back to say they appear to now be hugging.

Feb. 13: 7:52 p.m. — A caller in the 400 block of East Main Street reported that someone punched him in the face as he looked at the moon and sang along to songs on his phone. The suspect took the caller's flashlight.

Feb. 15: 8:17 a.m. — A caller in the 11000 block of Alta Vista Avenue reported her husband left on Sunday afternoon to buy her a Valentine's Day card and still had not returned.

Feb. 20: 1:28 p.m. — A subject with multiple felony warrants was stopped on Plaza Drive and "pinkie swore" he'd turn himself in on Tuesday.

Feb. 22: 10 p.m. — A caller from the 18000 block of Brewer Road reported his power was out and he needed to go to bed but can't find the way. The caller was advised to find a flashlight. The caller agreed.

March 2: 10:09 p.m. — A caller form the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a male yelling and banging heard for the last hour. Then the male sounded like he was crying. Officers made contact and the resident recently hurt his knee, was walking with a crutch and hit it on the walls. He said he was fine.

March 4: 12:37 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man in a vehicle "rocking out" and revving his engine. The man said he was having a bad day and apologized and moved along.

March 9: 7:09 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of South Auburn Street requested a check on her friend. The caller said the friend reported her husband wants her out and wants to kill her. The report was unfounded. The subjects were found eating dinner on arrival and advised everything is fine.

March 10: 2:53 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported being wasted and needing a ride to jail. When asked where on Broad Street he was he stated the cops will figure it out and hung up. On call back the caller stated where he was, saying he was wearing "pimping clothing."

March 14: 7:45 a.m. — A caller at Tanglewood Hollow Way reported he'd been gone for seven weeks and when he returned all his guns were missing. His wife refused to tell him where they were.

March 15: 3:25 p.m. — A caller from the 12000 block of Banner Lava Cap Road reported he believed his wife stole his dog. The caller called back that he found the dog in the closet playing with a ball.

March 18: 11:56 a.m. — A caller on Redside Court reported his father placed $3,000 into an account when caller was a juvenile. Now that he's 18, his father is refusing to give him the money and the caller is claiming it as theft.

March 28: 6:49 p.m. — A caller on Perimeter Road reported someone has cut down the trees and is therefore reducing the oxygen in the area. The caller declined medical treatment for a lack of oxygen.

March 30: 1:51 p.m. — A person near the corner of South Church Street and Neal Street reported being concerned because someone was carrying a calico cat near his chest. Officers made contact with the subject, who had a cat with him. The person stated the cat was his service animal. Officers found nothing suspicious, only bizarre.

April 3: 4:29 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Manor Drive reported three juveniles ran up behind her and her husband while they were walking their dog. The juveniles reportedly threw fire crackers at them.

April 8: 9:53 a.m. — A caller near the corner of East Main Street and Dorsey Drive reported a second-hand report of a man running up the street wearing a gray shirt and nothing else. Another caller reported the same. Another caller said he'd now removed his shirt.

April 13: 8:35 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Brighton Street reported people entered her garage the previous evening and moved items around, let her dog out and turned on her garden hose.

April 19: 11:11 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported harassment from neighbors, saying her neighbors have tiny cameras installed in her vents and can see her when she is in the bathroom. Her proof is that they know what kind of pedicure she has and can hear cables moving in the wall.

April 27: 3:42 a.m. — An alarm went off in a business on Pleasant Valley Road. A mannequin standing just inside the door was nearly shot. The business was fine.

April 28: 8:05 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Chester Street reported a vehicle parked in his walkway. The caller was no longer in the area but thought the vehicle was illegally parked. Officers found no parking violation. The caller had already placed a less than cordial note on the vehicle.

May 10: 9:49 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a stolen vehicle. Officers found no crime, the caller had been pranked by a friend.

May 11: 9:49 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of French Avenue reported a suspected drug deal, with a bag being exchanged through a hole in the fence next to his daughter's car. The caller wouldn't say anything else other than a large bag was handed off. Officers found the subject eating a bag of chips.

May 13: 12:44 p.m. — A caller at the police department reported someone put a shirt on a hanger in the person's front closet. The person said someone bypassed his locks and left a shirt in his closet and he knows it isn't his as he does not have metal hangers.

May 16: 3:26 p.m. — A caller in the 500 block of Factory Street reported two men were threatening to fight each other. At some point one of the men grabbed the caller's phone and demanded police respond, saying an officer was needed to stop him from fighting.

May 17: 10:27 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Kidder Avenue reported his wife had been drinking, called 911 and set down the phone prior to walking outside. The caller picked up the phone as a good citizen. He also advised she got the inside of the house wet because of her beer drinking.

May 22: 7:23 a.m. — A caller from the 23000 block of Broadmoor Court reported her ex-husband had drilled two holes into her kayak. The caller said she almost sank at Lake of the Pines.

May 27: 3:14 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported a man trespassing on the property had taken up residence in an abandoned trailer on the property. The man was confronted yesterday and he answered the door naked and claimed he had a right to be there.

June 5: 10:41 a.m. — A caller at Alexandra and Patricia Ways reported a naked man standing in front of a home. Officers responded and admonished the subject, who was watering plants on the front deck.

June 6: 8:45 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Bank Street reported transients at the park drinking, hootin' and hollerin'.

June 15: 4:29 p.m. — A caller in the 25000 block of Table Meadow Road reported he has been stalked for three years by his neighbors and some people from a local church.

June 19: 9:55 a.m. — A caller in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a counterfeit bill received from the business. When the caller returned the fraudulent bill, employees returned it to the cash register.

June 21: 4:49 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Valley Drive reported a fight. The caller deployed pepper spray. The other half called in wanting to know how long it takes for the burning from pepper spray to go away because he needs to take his father grocery shopping.

June 26: 2:28 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Sunset Way reported she found a pair of men's shorts under the sheets in her bed. The shorts were size 42, blue, had "what appeared to be flowers on them" and looked like they were clean and had never been worn. The caller advised she'd hold onto the shorts "in case something comes up."

June 29: 4:35 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported someone in a vehicle "stark naked" and then got out of the vehicle with a towel and appeared to go to the creek in order to wash up.