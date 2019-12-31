Best of Nevada County Blotter 2019, Part 2

It’s time for the annual roundup of what’s arguably one of The Union’s most popular sections: the police blotter.

The Union is one of the few newspapers that still prints items from its local law enforcement agencies’ dispatch reports. While serious news takes place in those reports — things you’d want to know about if they happened on your street — the police blotter also reveals the human condition in all its frailty and, sometimes, its humor.

These were some of our favorites from 2019:

July 8: 2:58 p.m. — A man said he was former law enforcement from Southern California and said something was “wrong” with a garage door company. He wanted its physical address and was unhappy with the refusal of assistance in this “Mickey Mouse town.”

July 13: 6:34 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a woman by the bus stop doing cartwheels and putting strawberries and whipped cream in her hair.

July 17: 10:32 a.m. — A caller on Purdon Road reported that a deer was keeping her and her family hostage. The deer was staring at them and circling their home.

July 31: 7:06 a.m. — A woman reported she was being terrorized by her landlord over her service cat.

Aug. 22: 4:41 p.m. — A woman reported her boyfriend was not returning her calls.

Aug. 26: 8:16 p.m. — A woman from Rough and Ready Highway reported someone has been putting dirt on her car door handles for three months.

Aug. 30: 10:53 a.m. — A woman reported men who live on the property were scaring her due to drug activity. An argument could be heard, then the woman could be heard discussing meth, acid and heroin, and saying, “Cops will make noise when they show up, we can hide the drugs before they get here.” She called back at 7:56 p.m., reporting her emergency was that she couldn’t get a hold of her man or her landlord. She arrived home and advised that her man was drunk and she was “naked and tired and going to bed.”

Sept. 3: 12:29 p.m. — A woman from Sugarbush Court reported the theft of an ice chest full of marijuana. She said she does not care about the marijuana, but she wants her ice chest.

Sept. 9: 4 p.m. — A man reported having been assaulted with a door. He did not need medical attention, just emotional support.

Sept. 9: 9:30 a.m. — A man from Snow Tent and Back Bone roads reported a trespasser on a motorcycle with a flat tire. The man asked, “Should I just shoot him?” He was advised against it.

Sept. 17: 11:07 p.m. — A man reported he was reading the Bible and it was all making sense and making him crazy. He didn’t want any help, he just wanted to share how amazed he was.

Oct. 20: 1:34 p.m. — A woman from the 300 block of Sutton Way requested medical help. She was in the back of her apartment because she did not want her cat to see her calling dispatch, and might have been under the influence of a controlled substance. She was taken to the hospital.

Oct. 28: 10:34 a.m. — A man reported that yesterday he woke up and had a pre-emptive thought that “I bet those bums in the forest will start a fire.” He said he just spoke to someone at the front counter, and wanted to complain about the condescending tone he received.

Nov. 24: 6 p.m. — A woman from Washington Road reported she was going to Grass Valley to stay away from the drama and taking her boyfriend’s dog with her.

Dec. 24: 5:27 p.m. — A woman from the 300 block of Mill Street reported an argument with her boyfriend over antioxidants.

Dec. 24: 10:08 p.m. — A man from Nevada Street reported ongoing issues with theft and food tampering. At 1:11 a.m. Wednesday, he called to report the officer who had been there earlier might have stolen a piece of paper with his passwords. He called back to say his cat had stolen the paper and was chewing on it.

Dec. 25: 6:54 p.m. — A woman from Mayflower Drive reported a man came to her door and said he was a neighbor trying to give her a Christmas present. The suspect left a plate of cookies.

Dec. 29: 6:11 p.m. — A man from Cedar Way reported he heard a thump outside and when he went to go check it out, someone jumped him and smashed his face with a brick. He said no one knows who he is because he is “a ghost in this town” and there is no reason to beat him up. He said he was tougher than the suspect and fought him off. He said he did have some sort of head injury but did not want medical attention, and only wanted one deputy to respond because he “looks terrible.” He did not want an ambulance bill, and offered to give the deputy a $20 bill to take him to the hospital. He was gone when a deputy arrived.

