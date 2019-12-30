Best of Nevada County Blotter 2019, Part 1

It’s time for the annual roundup of what’s arguably one of The Union’s most popular sections: the police blotter.

The Union is one of the few newspapers that still prints items from its local law enforcement agencies’ dispatch reports. While serious news takes place in those reports — things you’d want to know about if they happened on your street — the police blotter also reveals the human condition in all its frailty and, sometimes, its humor.

These were some of our favorites from 2019:

Jan. 1: 12:54 a.m. — A woman from Blue Horizon Court reported that she was outside with her children, banging pots and pans, and someone told them to stop. She felt that was inappropriate.

Jan. 1: 11:59 a.m. — A caller from Mill and Bank streets reported the theft of a burglary tool. He was worried that someone would use it and he would be framed for a crime.

Jan. 2: 2 p.m. — A caller from Lakewood Lane reported a woman ran up to her house and said a man was chasing her with a stick. It was a verbal dispute regarding an online post of items for sale that were no longer available for the woman upon her arrival. She had been refusing to leave the property until chased off by the homeowner. No crime was found to have occurred. Both parties wanted mediation and to never see each other again.

Jan. 15: 6:13 p.m. — A caller asked if dispatch had seen “Murder Mountain,” that’s currently streaming. The caller said dispatch needed to know what’s happening in the world and it “will bring your learning up to a higher intelligence.”

Jan. 29: 9:18 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a woman shooting up in her vehicle that had a “proud parent of an honor student” sticker on the back.

Feb. 14: 1:56 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported being followed home by an aggressive driver who was blowing kisses and throwing dollar bills in their direction.

March 4: 7:39 p.m. — A caller reported she “didn’t have the f****** money” and hung up. On callback the caller said it was a misdial and wouldn’t give any additional information.

March 5: 2:03 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road and Ansonia Court reported a trespasser possibly casing houses and walking like Sasquatch.

April 7: 2:40 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield reported a man without clothing whose hands were taped behind his back and tape across his mouth, running along the creek just north of a campground. When he saw the caller, he tried hiding behind a tree. Then when they tried to help the man he started running again.

April 28: 10:50 a.m. — A woman from Boulder Street reported a neighbor was one-upping her and she does not understand why because we are all in this world together. The caller was upset because the neighbor told her Officer Hess said she likes her better. The caller said that is picking sides and wants to know who she should sue. She was advised to call back later and speak with Officer Hess.

May 13: 11:22 a.m. — A caller requested a welfare check on a woman with dog leashes wrapped around her neck, who was on meth and off her rocker.

May 13: 2:40 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Flume Street reported a man doing the worm in traffic and flapping his arms like a butterfly, and yelling at people to kill him.

May 21: 3:42 a.m. — A man reported two teenaged boys in his trailer who sprayed bleach on his couch and threw urine on him, who are minions of a neighbor.

May 29: 7:12 p.m. — A caller from Reefer Court reported a couple in a Mustang making out and saying “You got weed?” They were gone when a deputy arrived.

June 5: 8:29 p.m. — A caller from Alta Street reported a man running in the street, playing hide and seek by himself. He was gone when an officer arrived.

June 11: 12:30 p.m. — A woman reported her boyfriend was trying to steal her dog. She said she is aware she is a drama queen. They were both OK and were working on a solution to their issues.

June 16: 1:54 a.m. — A caller from the fairgrounds reported someone outside his tent whispering very violent things. When asked if he was near the lake, he whispered something about large black swans.

June 19: 8:48 p.m. — A caller from a camp on Lake Vera Purdon Road reported a man had been completely nude and standing in the lake before leaving in a vehicle that smelled strongly of marijuana. He claimed he had no water and just wanted to be clean.