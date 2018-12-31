Best of Blotter 2018, Part Two

The Union is one of the few newspapers that still prints items from its local law enforcement agencies' dispatch reports, and they are among the most-read articles in the paper.

While serious news takes place in those reports — things you'd want to know about if they happened on your street — the Police Blotter also reveals the human condition in all its frailty and, sometimes, its humor. These were some of our favorites from 2018:

July 3, 2:48 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Brunswick Road reported multiple transients laying on the grass in front of a no trespassing sign.

July 9, 4:06 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Minnie Street reported a naked man standing next to a vehicle. The man was drinking out of a large cup.

July 10, 7:41 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Hughes Road and East Main Street reported two people were hitting another person on the ground, but they broke it up and were walking off in different directions. The caller said they appeared to be hugging it out and were fine.

July 11, 8:21 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported a transient man by the gas station yelling for someone to call 911. When officers arrived, one transient requested another not return to his camp. The other was advised of the request, and the man advised the officer with a middle finger that he will return and do what he wants.

July 13, 11:35 a.m. — A caller reported receiving an email threatening blackmail, demanding bitcoin as ransom for video of the victim viewing adult sites.

July 20, 8:06 a.m. — A caller from Vista Avenue reported a shockingly aggressive owl. The caller said the bird drove him and his wife back into the house. He said he and the owl were making eye contact earlier.

July 25, 3:39 p.m. — A caller reported a man on Walsh Street selling meth and posting it on Snapchat.

July 27, 7:49 p.m. — A man from Collier Road reported hearing gunshots hitting his home. He offered to shoot back but was advised to stay inside. It was a neighbor shooting at a target.

Aug. 1, 2:44 a.m. — A caller from East Main Street reported a verbal disagreement saying a woman wouldn't leave a drive-thru and was making threats. The woman was upset because the caller gave her a pamphlet on how bad soda is for you. The driver called saying she was being discriminated against, saying the employee said "that's really bad for you" when she ordered a soda. When the caller got to the window the employee said "I put a pamphlet in your bag about the nutritional facts of soda."

Aug. 3, 1:11 p.m. — A caller from Chaparral Drive said nevermind and hung up. On callback, the caller wanted to report vandalism but then discovered she did it herself. The caller was advised of 911 usage.

Aug. 8, 2:11 p.m. — A caller from East Bennett and Greenhorn roads reported a nude woman doing somersaults and cartwheels on the side of the road. She could not be located.

Aug. 9, 10 p.m. — A caller from Cottage and Broad streets reported yelling juveniles. Six 9-year-olds were high-fived and were going inside.

Aug. 17, 8:27 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Main Street reported someone using an excessive amount of water washing the sidewalk every day. The caller said this was unacceptable and against state, federal and NID law. The caller was told his complaint would be noted.

Aug. 29, 10:47 a.m. — A caller from Rosemary Lane reported a man showed up armed with an assault rifle and asked for a ride. He was given a ride after he removed the magazine, and seemed frazzled. He said he had family problems and had been running all night, and looked like he was on drugs.

Sept. 3, 9:20 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported a man camping with a whole living room set up, including a recliner and an ottoman. He was cited.

Sept. 14, 3:10 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Quail Creek Road reported a chihuahua running down the road. At 3:14 p.m. a caller reported the dog running on the highway near Round Valley Road.

Sept. 15, 9:08 p.m. — A caller from the intersection of Highway 49 and West McKnight Way reported a man on a bicycle yelling at a fence on an overpass.

Sept. 17, 5:10 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Main Street reported a woman carving a tree and eating it. She was gone when an officer arrived.

Sept. 20, 11:25 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Sutton Way and Idaho Maryland Road reported a loose exotic chicken. The caller said it seemed very tame.

Sept. 26, 3:09 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported wanting to be taken back to her castle because she was the real queen of Ireland, this before she was a heart surgeon. The caller said there were people who have issues with her at a grocery store and many other places in Grass Valley. The caller then said she was a vampire but promised not to bite officers. The caller was wearing an orange dress and backpack with vampire pants with bats and see through parts. The caller said it was very much similar to business attire except for the bottom half. Another call received reported the queen of Ireland wanted to know if an officer was en route or if they will just take a report and fax it to the castle. She was advised to stop calling 911 unless she had an emergency. She hung up.

Oct. 1, 7:35 a.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported he woke up and his vacuum was running. He didn't know how it was turned on.

Oct. 8, 9:53 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported a suspicious van with two men inside. Three were contacted and had been "hotboxing" while using wi-fi from the business. They all were under the influence and unable to drive, and left in a taxi.

Oct. 12: 8:17 a.m. — A caller from Zion Street and Providence Mine Road reported a meth-faced man spinning around with a large cart and glaring at vehicles. He was gone when an officer arrived.

Oct. 15, 4:43 p.m. — A caller at Greenhorn Road, near Pine Peak Road, reported a flyer in the area advertising methamphetamine and LSD sales. The flyer listed names and a purchase location. The caller said it could be retaliation.

Oct. 17, 9:57 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glasson Way reported a woman ripped a speed limit sign out of the ground and hit a small vehicle with the sign. The woman was still swinging it around. An arrest was made on charges of vandalism and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Oct. 19, 12:36 a.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Boulder Street reported someone might be in her house. She said she heard noises like a window opening. A mirror that scared her was secured.

Oct. 22, 2:13 p.m. — A man from Gold Flat and Pinewoods roads reported that an 80-year-old neighbor was blowing debris onto his property and when confronted, he hit the caller with his leaf blower and stomped on his foot. No medical attention was needed.

Oct. 24, 4:54 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a woman begging for money with a sign. The caller said she didn't look "stranded or hungry" because her hair was done.

Oct. 25, 10:51 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported a customer left behind a bag and it was full of drugs and paraphernalia.

Oct. 31, 8:21 p.m. — A caller requested it be noted that a person goes out of her way to be mean to the caller on Facebook and that she is a "big meanie."

Nov. 2, 3:08 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Butler Street reported he stole his neighbor's lemon tree and she consequently broke his window to retrieve the stolen plant. The caller said he was afraid of the neighbor and wanted information on a restraining order.

Nov. 6, 3:41 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Hughes Road reported believing there was a dog being mistreated. The caller had no information that would substantiate anything going on with the animal. The caller was basing this information solely on the last time he was there and his ex-wife was feeding the dog junk for food. The caller was told without proof of misdoing a check of the residence wouldn't be possible. The caller said you're right I have other things to worry about and hung up.

Nov. 13, 11:57 a.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street reported having hearing issues but requesting a response referencing drug activity. The caller had no evidence of her daughter's drug use and the caller had never seen her around or use drugs, but the caller said she was skinny and had dry skin. The caller said she reported "for a little bit of revenge" for turning the caller in for misuse of prescriptions. The caller was advised that she did not have evidence and can't report someone for revenge reasons only.

Nov. 15, 10:45 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Freeman Lane and Taylorville Road reported illegal dumping. The caller said a person with an RV was seen dumping human waste reserves into a storm drain.

Nov. 20, 5:01 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Long Valley Road and Indian Springs Road reported a biker on the side of the road, saying he looked like a Road Warrior from the Mel Gibson movie.

Nov. 21, 5:34 p.m. — A caller reported seeing lanterns or warming fires near Little Deer Creek. The caller had received information that a known arsonist was in the area who leaves a shoe as her signature when she lights fires.

Nov. 27, 6:01 p.m. — A caller from a business on Tyler-Foote Crossing Road reported a man came inside and said he had been outside for hours offering people money for a ride with no luck. He said he might have a gun and to call law enforcement to give him a ride to town. He also said he might step in front of a truck. The man then called 911 to request a number for a taxi company and said he wasn't a hobo or anything like that.

Dec. 3, 1:36 p.m. — A caller from Primrose Lane reported her roommate was stuck in the bathroom. The door knob had fallen off and the door wouldn't open.

Dec. 11, 7:29 p.m. — A caller from Auburn and Kiwi roads reported an issue with a landlord who is "kicking it" in the rental property having pizza.

Dec. 12, 6:29 p.m. — A 5-year-old boy advised he has never met a real cop before and does not have an emergency. The mother was contacted and said he had been given an old cell phone as a toy.

Dec. 17, 11:34 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Colfax Avenue reported that he was making a delivery at a home and noticed the strong smell of "death." Flies were abundant around the property.

Dec. 18, 11:30 a.m. — A caller from a business reported some French Canadians were stealing showers and then left in a bus.

Dec. 21, 11:55 a.m. — A person in the lobby of the Grass Valley Police Department wanted to speak to an officer regarding Donation Day. The person does not like that the children's food drive congests the downtown area and he would like it stopped.

Dec. 26, 4:09 a.m. — A caller from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital reported an assault victim who said he fell on a kitchen knife somewhere in Penn Valley.

Dec. 27, 10:08 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man exposing himself to a juvenile. Another caller reported the man was being held down by another man. He had been peeing in the bushes, which offended the sensibilities of a man walking by with his daughter. The situation was mediated and the man was advised to stop urinating in public.

Dec. 28, 9 p.m. — A child called to ask for help with math.