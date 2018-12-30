Best of Blotter 2018, Part One

The Union is one of the few newspapers that still prints items from its local law enforcement agencies' dispatch reports, and they are among the most-read articles in the paper.

While serious news takes place in those reports — things you'd want to know about if they happened on your street — the Police Blotter also reveals the human condition in all its frailty and, sometimes, its humor. These were some of our favorites from 2018:

Jan. 4, 4:33 p.m. — A caller from East Empire Street reported a man exposing and touching himself, then chasing the caller laughing.

Jan. 9, 4:11 a.m. — A woman from the 200 block of North Auburn Street reported her friend was staying at a hotel and had been attacked and is now possibly dead. She was in front of the room, stating "This would not happen in the Bay Area." Another caller reported the woman had a bowling pin and broke the window. Entry was made into the hotel room and the person was not dead, but sleeping with the TV on. The damage was to be handled civilly and the people were removed from the property. At 5:41 a.m., a caller from the 200 block of North Auburn Street reported a woman was refusing to leave and throwing items around; she left in a taxi. At 6:40 a.m., the taxi driver reported she was refusing to pay; a report was taken.

Jan. 10, 7:19 p.m. — A woman from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported she just removed a man from her apartment with a skillet; he said he had killed people with his bare hands and was the "Nevada City boss." He was taken to the hospital.

Jan. 15, 7:33 p.m. — A caller reported that a man with a local misdemeanor warrant was at the Moose Lodge, doing a Dean Martin impersonation; the man was arrested on a $10,000 warrant for failing to appear in court.

Recommended Stories For You

Jan. 17, 1:27 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported her vehicle was broken into. She said several items were taken and a note was left on her steering wheel, thanking her.

Jan. 26, 1:35 a.m. — A caller called referencing her false arrest in 2012. She was requesting, however, that the deputy not joke off like the David Letterman show. She requested to inform the Sheriff's Office that they have quite a mess on their hands tonight.

Jan. 31, 8:36 a.m. — A caller from Nevada County reported a fast taxi driver making odd comments about murdering people if he could not make music, and eating his girlfriend.

Feb. 5, 11:02 a.m. — A woman in the ER reported she jumped out of a vehicle on Highway 174 because someone was getting violent with her, and the front tire ran over her. She refused to provide the suspect's name. On Saturday, she called to say she would speak with her psychic to get an idea of how to proceed and sounded under the influence.

Feb. 6, 4:02 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Celesta Drive reported her tenant was drunk and trying to get into her room. The suspect wasn't being violent, didn't have weapons and was heard in the background hootin' and hollerin'. Officers found the people had been roommates for 30 years and no crime had been committed.

Feb. 9, 5:34 p.m. — A caller from Hutto Road reported his horse was attacked by a river otter and had an injury. The caller said he killed the otter as it was acting aggressive and the caller said he did see the otter either foaming at the mouth or drooling.

Feb. 17, 9:32 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Spring Street reported being a wedding planner and a transient walked into the men's bathroom during the reception and passed out on the toilet.

Feb. 21, 6:54 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of West Broad Street reported someone on Craigslist agreed to let the caller come look at firewood he had for sale. Due to phone issues, the caller wasn't able to get ahold of the seller and went to the residence to look. When the caller got home, he got a call from the seller who said "Did you hear gunshots when you were here?" The caller said no, and the seller said "Then I missed."

Feb. 28, 6:48 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road reported someone had vandalized his residence and turned off his power. The man called back yelling at dispatch wondering why his tax dollars were being wasted on such a long response time. He said if a certain officer was going to respond to "not bother" because he was already pressing charges against her. The caller hung up when put on hold. The caller called back at 9:43 p.m. saying he doesn't know how he missed the call from an officer, it must have something to do with his power shut off from his illegal tenant. The caller said he didn't want a phone call because he's not trying to set up a "date." The man also requested the sheriff's office not to send any of the "pansy deputies." The caller called back to tell dispatch they are incompetent. The caller was told there was a deputy assigned to his call and dispatch disconnected. The caller said he wasn't a big fan of the deputy who was sent.

March 3, 5:42 p.m. — A caller from Black Road reported treating a burn victim and believes the fire was started on purpose because the victim had previously killed a baby goat.

March 8, 6:26 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Main Street wasn't making sense. When asked what the emergency was she said she just wanted to call and say she loved them and was enjoying retirement. The caller was advised of 911 usage and she said happy new year and goodbye.

March 16, 4:39 p.m. — A caller from a business on Highway 49 and Wellswood Way reported a drunken man tried to steal a microwave and then was headed to a Grass Valley motel to take one of their microwaves.

March 19, 10:38 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Berryhill Drive reported that he saw lightning and was scared. A dispatcher told the caller to stay inside and instructed him on how to properly use 911.

March 22, 9:40 p.m. — A caller from Canyon View Drive was an elderly man saying his address and then disconnecting, possibly accidentally. On callback dispatch spoke with a younger man who said it was accidental and disclosed there was a problem with his father. His father came back on and said he had been abused by his son and the son possibly had weapons. The man said his son was a homeless gigolo pothead.

March 24: 1 a.m. — A caller from Roseville Police requested to know who they just transferred this call to. They were informed it was the Nevada County Sheriff's Office. She said "Oh interesting" and disconnected.

1:24 a.m. — A caller from Roseville Police requested to know who they called again. Their line for suicide prevention went directly to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office for some reason. The Roseville Police would investigate further.

March 27, 4:46 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported he tried to rescue a dog but the dog ran off and got hit by a car. His dog then chased the other dog and got hit by a car also.

April 3, 7:13 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported they picked up a woman to give a ride who got in their vehicle, took her clothes off and is praising Jesus and won't get out of the car.

April 14, 12:54 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Alta Street reported a small child locked in a vehicle near a playground. The caller believed there may have been someone lying down in the vehicle as well. Officers found people watching Netflix.

April 16, 12:48 p.m. — A caller on Wilson Road, near Rattlesnake Road, reported a former owner leaving a deceased pet in the freezer before moving out.

April 18, 9:17 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a woman came in and had two drinks, started smoking in the bar and then urinated on a sofa. She now was lying on the sidewalk. She was booked into county jail on suspicion of being drunk in public and listed her occupation as missionary.

April 19, 6:48 a.m. — A caller from Norlene Way reported a vehicle and a man and woman in the area. The caller said the man was digging something on the side of the road with his derriere exposed. Officers were unable to locate the people.

April 23, 11:37 p.m. — A caller from Quail Lane reported a couple screaming at each other, possibly with someone being injured. When contacted, the man said it was verbal only and "The popo ain't welcome here."

May 1, 7:14 p.m. — A man from Highway 49 and Dorsey Drive reported that a man who was helping him move threatened to "throw a tomahawk into his melon."

May 2, 2:25 p.m.— A caller from Red Dog Road reported a suspicious man in her neighbor's yard doing karate. The caller said the man was aggressively doing karate on the neighbor's lawn. The caller said the man was about to do karate on the caller's lawn but went next door. Officers found the man doing karate was the homeowner.

May 10, 12:30 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Myrna Drive and Dog Bar Road reported hearing either a woman screaming or a mountain lion. The caller then said it was definitely a mountain lion. The caller was afraid to enter his home.

May 12, 7:01 p.m. — A caller from Pioneer Park reported a "bongo boy" at the park and wanted the police to get rid of him. Bongo Boy was located; there were at least 10 people peacefully playing bongos. No crime was found to have occurred.

May 17, 4:27 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a father in the apartment harassing his 7-year-old son about homework. Contact was made with the father of the child who was attempting to teach his son common core math. The child was fine and math was postponed pending teacher assistance.

May 18, 9:14 a.m. — A woman from South Auburn and Neal streets reported a man with crazy hair crawled out of the bushes, growled at her and gave her the stink eye.

May 25, 11:28 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Forest Glade Circle reported a man and woman arguing while naked. The situation was mediated.

May 31, 3:50 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 reported a bag of potato chips and a nearly empty bottle of water directly under the caller's bedroom window.

June 1, 2:37 p.m. — A caller from Tinloy and Bennett streets reported a woman possibly "soliciting herself" and shaking her body in a manner to get attention, trying to get vehicles to stop for her.

June 2, 12:49 p.m. — A man said he did not know why he was calling.

June 6, 4:32 p.m. — A caller from Old Mill Road reported he was bear-maced by a person that stole his bus that was parked at the Yuba River. The caller was trying to get his bus back and someone bear-maced him and left saying he was coming back with a gun.

June 11, 2:49 p.m. — A caller from Colfax Avenue and Ophir Street reported a vehicle with profanity and hateful speech toward women. The caller was advised that though the statement on the vehicle was offensive, the subject was within his first amendment rights to display it.

June 15, 9:59 p.m. — A woman on Combie Road reported a man muttering to himself. She said her Spidey senses were up.

June 18, 5:13 p.m. — A caller on Elderberry Lane, near Fern Court, reported a woman in the basement talking about her DNA getting shot into space. The woman later recklessly backed an SUV away from the property.

June 23, 8:59 p.m. — A caller from Searls Avenue and Gold Flat Road reported a disoriented caveman wandering around. Another caller reported a person in a trench coat who seemed drunk. No one was located.

June 27, 8:50 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Searls Avenue reported a man chasing a woman, who asked the caller to call the cops. The man was a beer distributor and the woman had stolen a case of beer. The beer was returned and she was advised to leave town.

June 29, 9:38 p.m. — A caller from Francis Drive reported she showed up at the house and was locked out by her husband. The caller said both parties are crazy but he shouldn't be doing this because he knew she was crazy before he married her 32 years ago.