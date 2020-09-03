Bail reduction motion dropped for man charged with punching Back the Blue demonstrator in Grass Valley

A homeless man charged with felony vandalism, resisting a peace officer and battery after an altercation on Aug. 12 with Back the Blue demonstrators has dropped a request for bail reduction.

Adam Michael Cockrell, 35, remained in custody Thursday on a $35,000 bond, jail staff stated.

Cockrell appeared Thursday via video in Nevada County Superior Court for a felony conference. Deputy District Attorney Cambria Lisonbee said before the hearing she had extended a plea agreement offer for three years in state prison to resolve this case, as well as an earlier vandalism case involving damage done to the Grass Valley Police Department. Public Defender Hayley Dewey said her client had not yet had the opportunity to review the offer and she would request a future date for another hearing.

Cockrell was arrested on July 31 after he threw a rock at the police department lobby door, shattering the glass door. He also caused damage to interior equipment and broke a second large window, Capt. Steve Johnson has said. Cockrell is facing a felony vandalism charge for that incident.

Cockrell had been released with zero bail on Aug. 3 and then was arrested nine days later after a Grass Valley police officer responded to a report that a man was yelling and confronting Back the Blue participants. Witnesses pointed out Cockrell and the officer saw him punch a woman and then get taken to the ground by other demonstrators, Johnson said.

After Cockrell was handcuffed by the officer, he continued to be extremely violent and resistive. He was then placed in leg restraints but still caused damage to a patrol vehicle, Johnson said.

Manoguerra

A criminal complaint has not yet been filed against the man accused of firing an Airsoft gun at a Back the Blue rally on Aug. 8.

Grass Valley police say Jace Samuel Manoguerra, 21, shot an Airsoft gun at people attending the rally at Neal and South Auburn streets. No one received serious injuries, though several people were struck, including a juvenile.

The case against Manoguerra still is being reviewed, Nevada County Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said Thursday.

According to authorities, officers responded and watched a cell phone video someone had taken. With that video, and knowing the time the shooting occurred, they found the van’s license tag number from surveillance cameras. That led them to discover the van was a rental, and ultimately to Manoguerra.

Manoguerra claimed no allegiance to a specific group, though police said he very specifically targeted the Back the Blue demonstrators. He was arrested on a felony charge of assault on a person by any means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and was released on a $25,000 bond, Nevada County Jail records state.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.