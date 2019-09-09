Bail raised for Smartsville man in kidnapping, gunshot case

Bail was raised to $250,000 for a Smartsville man arrested Sept. 3 on accusations he shot one victim and kidnapped another after he appeared in Nevada County Superior Court.

Eric Stephen Moffatt, 56, initially was booked into the Nevada County jail on $100,000 in bond after he reportedly got into an argument at a home in the 12000 block of North Bloomfield Road and fired several rounds from a shotgun, striking a victim in the hand. Moffatt also is accused of having a passenger in his car, zip-tied on the rear floorboard under a pile of blankets, authorities have said.

Moffatt was arraigned in court Friday on charges of assault with a firearm, with a special allegation of use of a firearm; kidnapping; and possession of a firearm by a felon. His bail was increased for several reasons, including the filing of the gun enhancement after the original booking charges, said Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh.

“In this case there was more than one victim, and serious felony allegations, so we pushed for high bail in order to protect the community,” Walsh added.

Moffatt, who remained jailed Monday afternoon, is set to return to court Oct. 3.

According to Grass Valley Police Lt. Joe Matteoni, Moffatt was pulled over by officers shortly after he was seen speeding and driving erratically. He shouted from the vehicle that his passenger had been shot and sped toward Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, followed by officers.

At the hospital, the passenger was assessed for a gunshot injury to the hand and then was transported to UC Davis Medical Center. Police officers then found a second passenger zip-tied on the rear passenger floorboard under a pile of blankets, Matteoni said. That person was uninjured, and was assessed and released from the hospital.

The relationship between Moffatt and the two victims, and the involvement of a fourth person, remains under investigation, Sheriff’s Lt. Rob Bringolf said. According to Bringolf, deputies arriving at the scene of the shooting had seen a man fleeing the area on a dirt bike, but were unable to locate him after a short pursuit.

