Bail increased to $500K for sexual assault suspect

A Grass Valley man charged with assault with intent to commit rape in an April 2019 case had his bond increased after the prosecutor received additional reports concerning more victims.

After a Thursday hearing in Nevada County Superior Court, bail was increased to $500,000 for Sean Anthony Saenz, Deputy District Attorney Helenaz Moteabbed Hill said.

“I sought a bail increase based on (the) additional reports,” Hill said in an email.

Hill had sought a no-bail bond for Saenz, 31, who was being held in the Nevada County Jail on a $200,000 bond on one count of felony assault with intent to commit rape during the commission of a first-degree burglary. The case stems from an April 2019 assault in which a man entered a house and attempted to sexually assault a woman. DNA evidence at the scene was linked to Saenz, Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said.

Support Local Journalism Donate



According to the motion filed by Hill, after Saenz was charged in January with that assault and after a March bail hearing, she received information about three separate incidents in which the defendant either sexually assaulted two young women (in 2017 and 2018), or followed a 19-year-old young woman who was a stranger to him to her house and intimidated her (in 2019).

In the two earlier cases, the women knew Saenz and told police he forcibly had sexual intercourse with them over their objections, the motion states. He was not charged in either incident because the women were hesitant about assisting with prosecution, Hill noted.

In the 2019 incident, a woman told police that Saenz approached her vehicle outside her residence, possibly after following her from Nevada City. She said he asked her if she had ever been tased, then revealed a stun gun in his hand. She backed up her vehicle and he then fled, the motion states.

Hill’s motion states the reports reveal “a history of predatory, violent sexually assaultive behavior” involving both women who are known to him and “complete strangers.” Saenz is an ongoing threat to the community, Hill continued, adding that charges might still be sought for the sexual assault in 2017 and 2018.

Saenz is set to return to court on May 28 to enter a plea. He is also set for sentencing on that date for a string of sex-related cases from February 2019. In those cases Saenz is accused of approaching a teen girl at Silver Springs High School, and trying to lure her into a bathroom for sex and offering her drugs. A day later, he allegedly solicited three women in Nevada City and Grass Valley for sex, displaying cash.

He subsequently pleaded no contest to a felony charge of furnishing marijuana to a minor older than 14, three misdemeanor counts of engaging or agreeing to engage in prostitution, one misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence, and a probation violation. He faces more than six years in prison.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.