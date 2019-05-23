Autopsy results released in Grass Valley double homicide

Michael Francis Pocock



Nevada County authorities have released preliminary autopsy results in the late Monday double homicide of a couple on Glenwood Road.

David Dominguez, 39, of Loomis; and Rabecca Mershon, 25, of Grass Valley, died from multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of their deaths is homicide, Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Sullivan said Thursday.

Mershon was pronounced dead at 10:13 p.m. Monday. Authorities pronounced Dominguez deceased three minutes later, Sullivan added.

Michael Francis Pocock, 35, faces two counts of murder in connection with the fatal shootings. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole.

Pocock appeared Wednesday in Nevada County Superior Court for his first appearance. A judge appointed the county Public Defender’s Office to represent him. He’s next scheduled to appear in court June 6.

Pocock remained jailed Thursday without bond.