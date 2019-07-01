Authorities spot Wyatt Yoder, chase ends in abandoned vehicle, Yoder’s escape

Nevada County authorities say Wyatt Yoder again fled from officers after they spotted him Sunday, making this the second time in a month he’s escaped during a chase.

A deputy saw Yoder, 32, around 4:10 p.m. at Lodestar Drive and Dog Bar Road. Driving a silver Toyota 4Runner, Yoder is wanted for missing a May court hearing and fleeing officers last month, Lt. Sean Scales and reports state.

“We identified Yoder as the driver of the vehicle,” Scales added. “We lost him on dirt roads.”

A helicopter helped find Yoder’s vehicle, spotting it abandoned in a field off Lodestar Road, Scales said.

According to reports, Yoder was accused in July 2018 of fleeing officers. He made bail, skipped a May court hearing in Nevada County Superior Court and was then seen last month near downtown Grass Valley. A chase began that almost led to a woman and child being hit in a crosswalk.

