Auburn police search for library stabbing suspect

Auburn police are searching for a man they say stabbed three people Tuesday afternoon in the library.

Police say the suspect was inside the Nevada Street Placer County Library around 1:40 p.m. when he stabbed three people with a knife. The suspect then left on foot. It’s unknown if he took a car or bus from the scene.

Authorities describe the suspect as a 20- to 30-year-old black man, standing 6-foot-3 to 6-foot-5 and weighing just under 200 pounds. He wore a black zip-up sweatshirt, black shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Auburn Police Department at 530-823-4234.