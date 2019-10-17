Auburn police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run

Auburn police say they’ve arrested a suspect in an early morning fatal hit-and-run outside a bar in downtown Auburn.

Skylar Perry, 26, faces a murder charge as well as two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Found late Wednesday by officers, Perry remained in custody Thursday without bail, a release states.

Perry’s arrest stems from reports of an early Wednesday assault involving a vehicle.

Officers responded around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday to the 100 block of Cleveland Avenue, Lt. Michael Garlock said in a press release.

The suspect reportedly drove his vehicle with the intent to hit two individuals, Garlock said. One of the victims suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The second victim was treated at a hospital for injuries, which have been deemed non-life threatening. As the suspect was fleeing the scene, a third person was struck, sustaining serious injuries and later dying at the hospital.

Auburn police detectives, along with the assistance of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office, the Placer County Special Investigations Unit and other regional law enforcement partners, located the suspect and his vehicle at a residence in Foresthill around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, a release states.

This remains an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information related to the incident is urged to call 530-823-4234.