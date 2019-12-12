Auburn library stabbing suspect arraigned

A 33-year-old man accused in the stabbing of three people at the Auburn library was arraigned Thursday in Placer County Superior Court on two counts of premeditated attempted murder and one count of assault, Placer County District Attorney R. Scott Owens said in a press release.

Opada Joseph Opada also was charged with enhancements for the use of a weapon and for causing great bodily injury, Owens stated. Opada was appointed a public defender who requested to continue the arraignment until Dec. 19.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Miszkewycz argued to maintain Opada at no bail status given the nature of this violent, unprovoked attack, adding that the defendant poses a threat to public safety, the release stated. Miszkewycz also argued that Opada is a flight risk given the fact that he does not have a known address and has had ties in the state of Washington. The judge agreed, holding Opada without bail.

Auburn Police said Opada was inside the Nevada Street Placer County Library around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday when he injured three people with a knife. The victims did not appear to know the suspect, Police Lt. Michael Garlock told The Union Wednesday. He stated one of the victims remained in the hospital, but declined to release any further details.

Opada was located Tuesday night after the police department posted surveillance video and was booked early Wednesday into the Placer County jail.

