Assault case dismissed in Nevada County Superior Court

Prosecutors dismissed a case Thursday charging a Grass Valley man with assault with a deadly weapon after the repeated non-appearance of the alleged victim.

Mark Alexander Niemi, 40, was arrested in November after a woman called 911 to report she had been kidnapped. She reported that she was in a vehicle being driven by Niemi and he refused to let her out despite repeated requests.

According to the woman, he eventually stopped at Magnolia and Dog Bar roads. She said he pushed her as she was exiting the vehicle, causing her to fall, and he then ran over her leg.

Niemi was taken into custody and booked into jail on a $100,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing into the evidence was initially set for Jan. 23, but was rescheduled to Thursday because the victim could not be located, said Deputy District Attorney Patrick Beauchamp.

On Thursday, Beauchamp opted to dismiss the felony case without prejudice, meaning he could re-file it if the victim can be contacted. Niemi’s attorney, Terence Broughton, couldn’t be reached for comment.

Niemi pleaded no contest to possessing methamphetamine and admitted to violating probation in an unrelated misdemeanor case, in return for three years’ probation and credit for time served in jail.

