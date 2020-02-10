Arson suspect arrested in Nevada City robbery case

A man charged with arson in connection with multiple October fires in Grass Valley remained jailed Monday on an unrelated robbery charge, authorities said.

Nevada City police officers responded at 6:25 p.m. Saturday to a call from the Commercial Street parking lot. A man reported he had been chased by someone who yelled names at him and took his bag, according to dispatch reports.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Dylan Thomas Murphy, took the man’s backpack and walked away with it before dropping it, said Nevada City Police Lt. Paul Rohde.

Murphy was booked into the Nevada County Jail on suspicion of robbery and making criminal threats. He remained in custody Monday on $100,000 bond, reports state.

Murphy was arrested in October for allegedly setting three separate fires in the Litton Drive area within minutes of each other. Two of those fires were large enough to require the assistance of firefighters to extinguish, Grass Valley Police Sgt. Dan Kimbrough has said.

Murphy pleaded not guilty to one count of arson in Nevada County Superior Court and was released Dec. 12 on his own recognizance. He is set to return to court Thursday for a felony conference.

