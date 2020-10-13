Arraignment of murder suspect postponed in Nevada County Superior Court

A South County man charged with murder asked Tuesday for enough time to hire an attorney after being told he would not be granted bail.

Michael Raymond Stine, 60, was arrested Thursday in connection with the stabbing death of Shelby Comeaux II, 48, in the 14000 block of Garden Bar Road. He was set to be arraigned in Nevada County Superior Court, but that was postponed after Stine said he had not had an opportunity to contact an attorney. He repeatedly asked if he could be granted bail, but Judge Linda Sloven denied his request.

“You’re charged with a very serious crime,” Sloven said. “The sooner you have an attorney, the sooner you have someone to speak for you.”

Stine was set to return to court Oct. 22 to enter a plea.

Nevada County sheriff’s deputies found Stine after responding after 10 p.m. Thursday and finding Comeaux suffering from “penetrating sharp force wounds.” Despite first aid, Comeaux was later pronounced dead, a sheriff’s spokesman has said. Stine was detained at the scene and taken to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning before being arrested on a murder charge.

