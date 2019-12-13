Armed robbers reportedly steal marijuana from Grass Valley man

Grass Valley police officers responded to a reported armed robbery of a residence downtown Thursday, but didn’t get far. The alleged victim refused to give a name, an address, or even his location for a face-to-face meeting, said Sgt. Jason Perry.

The man called 911 just after 4:45 p.m. to report that two men ran into his home with guns and robbed him of two duffle bags. He said the robbers left in a silver Honda Civic with Texas plates before hanging up, dispatch reports state.

“He gave conflicting information,” Perry said, adding the victim said he was at North Church and North School streets, two streets that don’t intersect.

Officers responded to the area but the victim could not be located, Perry said. He was re-contacted by phone and told officers he and his girlfriend had been tied up by two men at gunpoint. The man said the robbers had taken marijuana as well as a cell phone, which he had tracked to Highway 20 at the Yuba County line.

According to Perry, the victim wanted to know if his drugs would be returned if an arrest was made.

“He refused to give his name,” Perry said. “Nothing was adding up.”

