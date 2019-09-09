Argument in Nevada City parking lot ends in arrest

The argument started after an impatient driver anxious for a parking space started honking at people in his way, police said. It ended with one man being flown to a regional hospital and the other in jail.

Nevada City police officers responded at 11:35 p.m. Friday to reports of a fight and unconscious victim in the alley adjoining the New York Hotel building that leads between Broad and Commercial streets.

The suspect, identified as Casey Price McComb, 30, of Grass Valley, was trying to park in the alley and began “aggressively” honking at pedestrians in the way, said Lt. Paul Rohde.

After McComb parked and got out of his vehicle, he was confronted by a man. The two men exchanged words and a physical altercation ensued, Rohde said. The victim was injured and fell to the ground. Although a witness reported that McComb had nunchucks, no weapon was used during the fight, Rohde said.

The victim was taken to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and then to Mercy San Juan Medical Center, reportedly with a head injury. His condition was unknown.

McComb was charged with battery causing serious injury, and booked into jail on $50,000 in bond. He remained jailed Monday afternoon, reports state.

