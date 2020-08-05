YOUR AD HERE » CrimePolice Blotter: Bear won’t leave the property | Grass Valley police make arrest in downtown Airsoft shooting; no serious injuries | Search continues for vandal in Old Town Cafe vandalism | Nevada County sheriff’s deputy pleads to lesser charge, DUI charges dismissed | CHP: Driver in Tuesday crash outside Grass Valley ‘impaired’ | Mother in drug sale case arrested again in Grass Valley with suspected meth | Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports hybrid wolves at large | Colfax man accused of putting pistol to victim’s head | Nevada County Police Blotter: Trespasser yells ‘something about everyone having COVID’ | See more The Union E-Edition Recent PollWhat should Back to School look like this fall? Return to the classroom with masks/physical distancing Return to the classroom with no adjustments Keep distance-learning A mix of distance-learning and in-class instructionView Results Loading …