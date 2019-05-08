CrimeNevada County Police Blotter: Toms reportedly turning on injured henMay 8, 2019 Penn Valley man arrested after being linked to three burglariesMay 7, 2019Nevada County Police Blotter: Pleasant Street resident reports kids picking flowersMay 7, 2019 Nevada County judge hands down sentence in Layla Callahan kidnapping caseMay 6, 2019 Nevada City man faces caustic chemical assault chargeMay 6, 2019Nevada County Police Blotter: Woman wants man arrested for being a jerkMay 6, 2019Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports people smoking marijuana, gets upset when told pot is legalMay 5, 2019 Grass Valley woman killed in Oregon; 1 in custody, police sayMay 5, 2019 Grass Valley man enters plea in child sex caseMay 3, 2019 See more The Union E-Edition Recent PollWhat’s your favorite activity that doesn’t involve screens and monitors? Hiking/Camping Yoga/Meditating Reading the print edition of The Union You can’t take my phone!View Results Loading …