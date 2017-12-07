2 men arrested in Grass Valley burglary; 23 guns recovered

Deputies arrested two men Tuesday in connection with burglary and firearms charges, after finding stolen property and nearly two dozen guns, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.

At about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to the 12000 block of Slate Creek Road in Grass Valley for what was believed to be an interrupted residential burglary.

According to dispatch logs, a van was parked in front of a residence belonging to a residence of a woman who was deceased, and no one was supposed to be there. The caller reported that the residence had been broken into the day before, but that she had not reported it yet.

A witness took photographs of a U-Haul van in the driveway and spoke to two men who were removing property from the residence.

The vehicle fled before deputies arrived, though police were able to identify the local business from which the U-Haul van was rented, and found the van had been paid for with a prepaid check card and rented under a false name.

While deputies were conducting surveillance on the rental business, the van returned. Daniel Elijah Davis, 39, of Grass Valley, was driving the van and was arrested as a suspect in the burglary.

Deputies then observed a vehicle drive by Davis' residence, which is in the immediate area of the burglarized residence.

The vehicle was also seen in the area of the U-Haul store while Davis was being arrested. Deputies followed the vehicle to an address in the 14000 block of Towle Lane.

Deputies secured a search warrant for both Davis' address and the secondary address on Towle Lane. Michael Paul Grisham Smith reportedly was found hiding in the attic of the Towle Lane residence.

Deputies recovered all items reported stolen in the residential burglary, as well as 23 guns, some of which were loaded.

Smith, 44, was prohibited by the court to possess firearms, according to the press release.

Davis was booked into county jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary and was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail. Smith was charged with second-degree burglary as well as a probation violation, and was being held in county jail in lieu of $57,500 bail.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.