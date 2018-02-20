(VIDEO) Crews battle structure fire in Rough and Ready
February 20, 2018
Numerous crews are working a structure fire that has spread to vegetation on Ironclad Way in Rough and Ready.
According to Clayton Thomas, a captain with the Penn Valley Fire Protection District, the fire started in a garage/outbuilding and spread to a residence as well as vegetation around the buildings.
Thomas said the fire is not currently contained and crews are continuing to work to get the blaze under control.
Thomas said a number of different agencies are working the fire.
Check back for more.