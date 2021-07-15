 ‘Creative Portraits’: New exhibit hosted by Nevada County Camera Club and Nevada City Picture Framing | TheUnion.com
‘Creative Portraits’: New exhibit hosted by Nevada County Camera Club and Nevada City Picture Framing

News |

Submitted to The Union

The newest photography exhibit from the Nevada County Camera Club, entitled “Creative Portraits,” will open Saturday at Nevada City Picture Framing and Restoration.

“This show takes the idea of the portrait and elevates it,” said Ellen Davis, gallery exhibit coordinator for the Nevada County Camera Club, in a news release.

“We Tie Flies Too” by Kathy Triolo is one of 28 portraits on display at a gallery that opens Saturday at Nevada City Picture Framing and Restoration, 571 Searls Ave., Nevada City.
Twenty-eight portraits showcase the endless variations and beauty of the human face and figure and push past the thought of portraiture as something that must always be formal and rule-bound.

“I am pleased with the variety of images in this show,” Davis said. “It is not a gallery filled with formal smiles and poses, rather a showcase with a wide range of people being who they are, a slice of their lives. Each one expresses something interesting about the person: where they have been in their life and who they might become. The moods range from the depths of despair to bright and fun, while some have gone slightly surreal. I hope visitors will enjoy the show and feel a sense of connection with their fellow human beings.”

“Belle” by Douglas Hooper.
Melissa Goldman, owner of Nevada City Picture Framing and Restoration at 571 Searls Ave. in Nevada City, invites visitors to view the show during open hours from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

Source: Nevada County Camera Club

KNOW & GO

What: Photo exhibit “Creative Portraits” by the Nevada County Camera Club

Where: Nevada City Picture Framing and Restoration, 571 Searls Ave., Nevada City, 530-478-1990

When: Saturday to Oct. 2

Time: Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

For More Information on Nevada County Camera Club: http://www.nccameraclub.com

Nevada City Picture Framing and Restoration: nevadacitypictureframing.com

“The Empty Nest” by Darby Davenport.
News
