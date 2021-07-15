‘Creative Portraits’: New exhibit hosted by Nevada County Camera Club and Nevada City Picture Framing
The newest photography exhibit from the Nevada County Camera Club, entitled “Creative Portraits,” will open Saturday at Nevada City Picture Framing and Restoration.
“This show takes the idea of the portrait and elevates it,” said Ellen Davis, gallery exhibit coordinator for the Nevada County Camera Club, in a news release.
Twenty-eight portraits showcase the endless variations and beauty of the human face and figure and push past the thought of portraiture as something that must always be formal and rule-bound.
“I am pleased with the variety of images in this show,” Davis said. “It is not a gallery filled with formal smiles and poses, rather a showcase with a wide range of people being who they are, a slice of their lives. Each one expresses something interesting about the person: where they have been in their life and who they might become. The moods range from the depths of despair to bright and fun, while some have gone slightly surreal. I hope visitors will enjoy the show and feel a sense of connection with their fellow human beings.”
Melissa Goldman, owner of Nevada City Picture Framing and Restoration at 571 Searls Ave. in Nevada City, invites visitors to view the show during open hours from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Source: Nevada County Camera Club
What: Photo exhibit “Creative Portraits” by the Nevada County Camera Club
Where: Nevada City Picture Framing and Restoration, 571 Searls Ave., Nevada City, 530-478-1990
When: Saturday to Oct. 2
Time: Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays
For More Information on Nevada County Camera Club: http://www.nccameraclub.com
Nevada City Picture Framing and Restoration: nevadacitypictureframing.com
