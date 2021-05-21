Creating a safer community: Free green waste event draws many participants

Stu Campbell uses a pitchfork to unload a pickup full of dry leaves and pine needles at the first weekend of a free green waste disposal event. The event is sponsored by Nevada County and the Nevada County Fire Safe Council, and is at 12625 Brunswick Road. People can drop off their green waste from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Monday, and again June 11 through 14.

The first weekend of a free green waste drop off event has begun at 12625 Brunswick Road.

Between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., through Monday and again from June 11 through 14, people can bring their pine needles, brush, leaves, branches, and plant trimmings to the old Idaho-Maryland Mine site, where they’re directed to one of two large green waste dump piles.

The event, sponsored by Nevada County and the Nevada County Fire Safe Council, collected over 500,000 cubic yards of green waste last year, which was five times the anticipated amount.

“When you offer an opportunity like this to the community, people gobble it up,” Nevada County Fire Safe Council Sawyer Supervisor Nathan Alcorn said.

“Going into this drought, the more community members we can get on board of creating defensible space, the safer the community becomes.”

Following the collection, a large tub grinder pulled by a semi truck will be used to chip the green waste, then it will be offered back to the public if they wish to use the wood chips.

Vehicles line up as they are checked in before unloading their green waste at the old Idaho-Maryland Mine site off Brunswick Road. More than 500 participants had been through the gates by midday of the first day.

Prohibited items at the green waste dump include scotch broom, poison oak, blackberry, root balls, trash, and limbs larger than 6 inches in diameter.

A Kubota tractor is used to help move green waste being dropped off at 12625 Brunswick Road in Grass Valley during this weekend’s free green waste drop off. Last year’s event collected over 500,000 cubic yards of green waste.

A free green waste disposal user empties a plastic bag full of leaves Friday at the old Idaho-Maryland Mine site. People can bring pine needles, brush, leaves, branches and plant trimmings between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. through Monday, and again June 11 through 14.

