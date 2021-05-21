Creating a safer community: Free green waste event draws many participants
The first weekend of a free green waste drop off event has begun at 12625 Brunswick Road.
Between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., through Monday and again from June 11 through 14, people can bring their pine needles, brush, leaves, branches, and plant trimmings to the old Idaho-Maryland Mine site, where they’re directed to one of two large green waste dump piles.
The event, sponsored by Nevada County and the Nevada County Fire Safe Council, collected over 500,000 cubic yards of green waste last year, which was five times the anticipated amount.
“When you offer an opportunity like this to the community, people gobble it up,” Nevada County Fire Safe Council Sawyer Supervisor Nathan Alcorn said.
“Going into this drought, the more community members we can get on board of creating defensible space, the safer the community becomes.”
Following the collection, a large tub grinder pulled by a semi truck will be used to chip the green waste, then it will be offered back to the public if they wish to use the wood chips.
