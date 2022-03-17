Crazy prices: Economist digs into the cost of gas

The recent spike in gas prices can be punishing, though some Nevada County residents say they’ll weather the storm.

Talking about his commute on Thursday, Jay Chase of Nevada City said he drives just 3 miles per week.

“I just park my truck and then walk or bicycle,” said Chase. “The prices of gas are pretty crazy.”

Chase added that he doesn’t think people should blame the president, nor does he think the cause has much to do with the war in Ukraine.

“I think that at any given time a world crisis could be an excuse for an increase in gas prices,” he said. “That is the norm as far as business goes. But there’s always exceptions. Not everybody tries to take advantage of a crisis.”





Susan Porter of Nevada City said the country has seen high gas prices before, and she said the country would be better off if the oil companies’ profits were not so high.

“And the price of oil is down now, but the price at the pump keeps going up,” she said. “Why the price increase? Obviously, it’s the war in Ukraine that’s the basis for the increase. But I don’t think it has anything to do with President (Joe) Biden. It’s to do with the CEOs of oil companies. Now we don’t make any unnecessary trips to town. But we did that during the COVID lockdown.”

Ken Singh is a manager of the Arco AM/PM on Nevada City Highway. He is not happy with the gas price increase either.

“Since the price accelerated, business is down 30%,” he said. “I make very little profit on gas. I can’t lower the price right now.”

CRITICAL COMPONENT

The way society moves goods or people is gasoline, said David Lang, department chair of economics at California State University, Sacramento.

“The price of gas is a critical component of everything else,” he said. “It’s hard to look at gas prices going up and then not expect it to affect everything else.”

That includes anything from groceries to vacations, the things people need and those that they want … “And that makes it awful scary,” he said.

The price of crude oil has fallen over the last couple of days, Lang said. But the retail price has not dropped, and the two are usually tied together. And, according to the online Barron’s Daily Newsletter, West Texas Intermediate crude fell below $96 a barrel, its lowest level this month.

Future price selloffs are occurring while attempts at peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine take place in the hope of a ceasefire. Simultaneously, lockdowns have occurred in major manufacturing regions in China due to a rise in outbreaks of COVID-19 cases recently, which weakened the demand for oil from the world’s second largest economy.

Lang speculated that, based on crude prices dropping, it would put pressure on retailers to come down on their price. However, due to the geopolitical situation, there is much uncertainty in the world and retailers are slow to move on current prices at the pump.

“On my way to work this morning, I saw some gas stations lowered prices a few cents while others stayed the same,” Lang said Thursday. “I’ll fill up my tank once a week and it’s a 14-gallon tank, so I pay $14 more for gas. But in a very real sense $14 more for gas per week is not a crisis. But in my earlier adult life, that $14 made a much bigger difference.”

It takes time for people to change habits, Lang said. The pandemic created a pent up desire to purchase goods. People now will probably slow down their spending.

“High gas prices could encourage people to conserve gas,” he said.

Energy prices are now contributing to the worst inflation in the nation that Americans have seen in 40 years, far outpacing increased wages, according to the Associated Press. Some states experience higher gas prices than others. As of last weekend, Californians paid $5.70 per gallon of gas, while next door in Arizona, the average price was $4.55 a gallon.

Crude oil must make a lot of stops before it becomes gas. It must be transported to a refinery. It is then is transported by pipeline to storage terminals before being sent to blending terminals and then processed into finished gasoline.

As the online GasBuddy price comparison chart pointed out, states on the West Coast have less access to refineries then others. Also, building a refinery is expensive. In addition, pipeline infrastructure is difficult to build because of geographic challenges, such as the Rocky Mountains.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com